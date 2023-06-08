The Flagstaff City Council this week endorsed the effort to create the new Baaj Nwaavjo I’tah Kukveni Grand Canyon National Monument.

The move comes after Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs endorsed the effort last week, and Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland visited the region last month, speaking with local tribes on the subject.

Both Flagstaff Mayor Becky Daggett and Vice Mayor Austin Aslan attended Haaland’s visit.

In speaking to Council, Rose Toehe, the city coordinator for Indigenous initiatives, referenced the permanent ban on uranium mining that a monument designation would create.

It is an issue that has long been controversial in northern Arizona, especially for tribes, with deep historic and cultural ties to the area.

“Many of the Indigenous nations in the area, their members have perished or continue to suffer due to uranium mining. The plants, forests, and animal-relatives have suffered and perished as well,” Toehe told the council. “We all know too well as Indigenous people the devastation left behind and the people left with little recourse.”

Throughout the years, it has not been uncommon for the Flagstaff City Council to provided its support to various political or conservation efforts, especially regarding the Grand Canyon and the issue of uranium mining.

In 2017, Council passed a resolution opposing the transport of uranium mined near the Grand Canyon through Flagstaff, declaring the city a “nuclear-free zone.” Then, in 2019, Council also passed a resolution supporting a long-term federal mining ban around the Canyon.

Currently, new mining claims around the Grand Canyon are paused after a 2012 moratorium was implemented by the Obama administration.

That moratorium could lapse in 2032.

Although the resolution of support is largely symbolic, with a final decision on the national monument to be made by President Joe Biden, it could represent growing support for the monument designation from Anglo communities across northern Arizona.

The most recent push for protections began in April when a coalition of tribes asked the Biden administration to protect 1.1 million acres around the Grand Canyon.

The coalition includes leadership representatives of the Havasupai Tribe, Hopi Tribe, Hualapai Tribe, Kaibab Paiute Tribe, Las Vegas Band of Paiute Tribe, Moapa Band of Paiutes, Paiute Indian Tribe of Utah, Navajo Nation, San Juan Southern Paiute Tribe, Yavapai-Apache Nation, Pueblo of Zuni, and the Colorado River Indian Tribes.

The effort has also been backed by environmental and conservation groups such as the Grand Canyon Trust and Sierra Club.

Advocates say a national monument designation would prevent new mining claims from being issued while maintaining existing uses, such as hiking, hunting, fishing, grazing and camping.