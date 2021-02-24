Flagstaff City Council aproves zoning change for Sky Cottages

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Among the measures taken toward sustainability are that every home within the project will use electric appliances and heating so that the development will not use any natural gas. Additionally, the development will include three electric vehicle charging stations and at least 20 of the units will be built with solar panels already installed on them.

Developers also say they plan to build the homes in a new and innovative way that means each unit will have a significantly lower initial carbon footprint.

Vintage Partners will also be building a new portion of Flagstaff Urban Trail System along the section of Woody Mountain Road that borders the development. The city has future plans to eventually extent the FUTS along West Route 66 and down a section of Woody Mountain Road.

Per an agreement with the city, 10% of the projects units will be set aside as part of the city’s affordable housing incentive policy. That will mean 20 units within the development will be designated for residents making 80% of the area’s median annual income for 30 years.

Based on the numbers determined by the Department of Housing and Urban Development for 2020, a family of four bringing in no more than $60,150 annually would be able to rent those units and pay only 30% of their income.