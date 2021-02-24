Flagstaff City Council aproves zoning change for Sky Cottages

Flagstaff City Council unanimously approved a zoning change for a new development last week that hopes to bring affordable and sustainably built units along a section of Woody Mountain Road.
The Sky Cottages development, a project by the longtime Flagstaff developer Vintage Partners, is on about 23 acres and will be a new section of the Timber Sky project.
The area had been zoned rural residential, but Council approved the change to medium density residential.
The development could bring as many as 208 single-family rental units, with about half made up of one-bed, one-bath homes. A quarter of the units would be two-bedroom, two-bathroom homes, while a final quarter would be three-bedroom, two-bathroom structures.
The single-family nature of the project means that, unlike a traditional apartment complex, all the units will have their own front door to the outside rather than a hallway connecting them. Many units also might have private yards or patios.
During the discussions over the project earlier this month, several councilmembers said they were impressed by what Vintage Partners had brought to them and hoped the project could help set a new standard that other developers would seek to meet in the future.
Walter Crutchfield with Vintage Partners told Council earlier this month that he hopes the project represents one step in the right direction for Flagstaff as the city works on its climate action plan and struggles with housing affordability.
Among the measures taken toward sustainability are that every home within the project will use electric appliances and heating so that the development will not use any natural gas. Additionally, the development will include three electric vehicle charging stations and at least 20 of the units will be built with solar panels already installed on them.
Developers also say they plan to build the homes in a new and innovative way that means each unit will have a significantly lower initial carbon footprint.
Vintage Partners will also be building a new portion of Flagstaff Urban Trail System along the section of Woody Mountain Road that borders the development. The city has future plans to eventually extent the FUTS along West Route 66 and down a section of Woody Mountain Road.
Per an agreement with the city, 10% of the projects units will be set aside as part of the city’s affordable housing incentive policy. That will mean 20 units within the development will be designated for residents making 80% of the area’s median annual income for 30 years.
Based on the numbers determined by the Department of Housing and Urban Development for 2020, a family of four bringing in no more than $60,150 annually would be able to rent those units and pay only 30% of their income.
Additionally, Crutchfield told Council that even for the units that are to be rented at market rate, he hopes to keep the cost of rent as low as possible.
According to Vintage Partners, units will not be used as short term rentals or rented by the bed, a practice popular for student-focused projects.
The project is located just across the street from several other existing developments. Just across Woody Mountain Road, for instance, is Presidio in the Pines and just down the road is Equestrian Estates.
Now that the city council has approved the change in zoning, construction could begin within the next 12 months.