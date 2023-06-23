The plans for a new Flagstaff Medical Center (FMC) on Tuesday were again brought to Flagstaff City Council, which approved the preliminary plat for the project as well as a call for a special election that could include a referendum on its recent rezoning approval.

Preliminary plat approval

As city attorney Sterling Solomon noted in the Tuesday meeting, plats differ from rezoning (which has been the focus of the majority of city meetings on the campus so far) in that Council has discretion with rezoning considerations, but not with plats.

In this case, the plat allows Northern Arizona Healthcare, which is seeking to move FMC, to divide its 172.6-acre property next to Fort Tuthill into five blocks of land (labeled A-E), with another two tracts set aside for future development.

Like the campus itself, the plat will be developed in two phases.

“The development that you’ve seen currently includes Block E and Block C,” said Tiffany Antol, the city planning manager. “Block E is the location of the hospital. Block C is the wellness retreat. Block A and Block B are open-space tracts. There are two tracts for future development; those will happen in a future phase when infrastructure is constructed to support those tracts.”

At its June 14 meeting, Planning and Zoning had found that the plats met the requirements outlined in the city zoning code. In its approval at the June 14 meeting, city council had the same finding.

The minimum required improvements, Antol explained in her presentation, are based on the subdivision code, which requires complete analysis of public systems as well as designs for the lot street block and easement.

She briefly outlined these requirements, based on the traffic, stormwater, water and sewer, and other impact analyses -- each of which she said the FMC development plans would meet.

Referendum

Referendums are infrequent in Flagstaff, said city clerk Stacy Saltzburg, with the most recent occurring in 2010.

Should this referendum make it to the ballot, voters will be asked whether to approve the ordinance in question, deciding whether to rezone that property. A vote against the ordinance would mean the rezone will not be granted.

“As far as what that means for the campus plans, that is something NAH would have to answer,” she said.

Saltzburg added: “The zoning code provision to wait a year with a rezone rejection does not apply to a referendum. It is unknown at this time how a referendum might affect a reapplication and is something that would need to be determined, should the referendum be successful and if there is a desire for a reapplication from the hospital.”

For the referendum to make it onto the ballot, Flagstaff Community First, the political action committee leading the effort, must gather at least 2,607 signatures by July 6. Those will then be processed by the city to determine whether the referendum has qualified.

The qualification process, which is outlined in Title 19 of state statute, is “very prescriptive and extensive,” Saltzburg said.

It includes a city clerk review of petitions and related information to see whether petition sheets or signatures need to be disqualified. If there are still enough signatures after this, a random sample of 5% will go through a similar verification process, this time performed by the county recorder.

"Following the county review, the clerk will remove the signatures identified for disqualification by the recorder and also determine the percentage of all signatures found to be invalid in the random sample," she explained. "That percentage is then subtracted from the signatures remaining. This will then determine the final calculation of valid signatures.”

She also noted these steps come with prescribed time frames, with the final deadline being determined by the date the petitions are submitted to the clerk. If that submission happens July 6, the determination deadline would be Aug. 29.

When asked whether the referendum could be challenged, she said the city's role was only to process the signatures and make the qualification determination.

"Whether NAH believes they have a right to challenge the referendum or will attempt to do so is unknown by the city," she said.

Special election

The referendum effort was also briefly mentioned in the meeting, with item 12N calling for a special election. The ballot for the mail-only election will include 19 changes to the city charter -- as well as the referendum, should it receive enough signatures by July 6.

Vice Mayor Austin Aslan noted a likely increased turnout from a different set of voters than those who usually participate in these special elections if the referendum is on that ballot, and asked what it might mean for approval of other items.

Saltzburg said she did not have a clear answer. She noted that vote-by-mail elections tend to have a lower turnout and that the referendum “may bring more voters out -- which is always fantastic.”

“It could be a different subset,” she said, “but that’s too far beyond what I would be able to predict.”

“I think the only consideration I would bring to the table here is the number of questions that we're looking at placing on this ballot,” she added. “We've had conversations before with this process about voter fatigue and what that might do for the outcome of our elections, but that's something for, I think, [Council] to wrestle with. It is a consideration, but I don't have a good answer as to what that may or may not do. I think it's really speculative.”

Aslan said the question was meant to be speculative.

“I'm not involved in the referendum process in any way, but I do recognize that it could potentially change the formula for who votes in this particular special election," he said. "I know that we place these items on the ballot because we're looking for highly informed voters to help us pass these things that we want to see.

“If we have a highly motivated voting bloc that is clearly in opposition to some of the city’s stated goals, it could have an impact on things. ...Just something to consider and something to keep an eye on and something to remember during the phase in which we’re making our case for why these 19 items need to move forward.”

A recording of the meeting can be found online, with the plat presentation beginning at around 2 hours and 35 minutes.