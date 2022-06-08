Flagstaff City Council approves footprint for Fourth Street/Cedar/Lockett roundabout

The roundabout project for the intersection at Fourth Street, Cedar Avenue and Lockett Road is moving forward with a design footprint that was approved on a 5-1 vote during Tuesday’s Flagstaff City Council meeting.

The approval was contingent upon updated plans for the roundabout that included new pedestrian safety features.

Under the approved footprint, the city has been granted the right of way to acquire property necessary for construction of the intersection, including a residential corner lot and a parcel of land from the Pine Forest charter school.

Safety was the initial impetus for the roundabout project, which is designed to reduce the high frequency of collisions in the existing intersection. Nonetheless, throughout the design process many public commenters expressed extended safety concerns about the roundabout design, particularly in regards to the high volume of pedestrian schoolchildren who utilize the intersection. The concerns spurred the city council to request additional safety features within the design, including flashing pedestrian beacons, “Z-crossings” that encourage pedestrians to stop and look toward oncoming traffic, and raised crosswalks to slow vehicle speed.

City staff on Tuesday presented research about the projected cost and feasibility of the added features. Trevor Henry, from the city’s capital improvements section, reported that including flashing pedestrian beacons on each of the roundabout’s four legs would cost a total of about $400,000 -- including design, construction and fees from the Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT), a partner organization in the project.

Z-crossings on three of the four legs would also be feasible at a negligible cost, but a fourth Z-crossing would alter the existing project footprint and restart much of the process.

“That would set us back quite a bit,” Henry said.

The final requested feature — raised crosswalks — were “not recommended due to drainage impacts, and operational and maintenance considerations.” Engineering staff explained that drainage and maintenance needs, especially with the ice and snow of winter conditions, end up creating more hazards and costs than they’re worth.

Incorporating the feasible safety features — four sets of flashing pedestrian beacons and three Z-crossings — would be possible within the existing footprint, would not drastically change the construction schedule and could be accomplished for about $500,000, Henry said.

“Keep in mind, everything would be fronted by the city,” he said.

Council was generally supportive of moving the project forward with these safety features. Even members of the public who originally opposed the project were pleased with the added safety elements.

“We’re supporting [the roundabout] with Z-crossings and the beacons,” said Cindy Roe, executive director of the Pine Forest School, which will lose some its schoolyard to the project.

Roe also urged Council to be proactive about how project construction would impact the charter school’s attractiveness and enrollment in a time when they are still recovering from a decreased number of students due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Arizona is 49th in school funding,” Roe said. “We’re not rich. We want to survive. We’re concerned this will take down our enrollment.”

The added safety features are “a real step forward,” said Councilmember Adam Shimoni, but he retained concerns for how the project would affect the Pine Forest School.

“Do I think it’s enough to justify the property acquisition tonight? I don’t,” Shimoni said.

He voted “nay" for moving the project forward, but the other councilmembers were satisfied with the added safety features.

The next update will come from staff later in the year after they affirm the new designs under an amended intergovernmental agreement with ADOT.

Sean Golightly can be reached at sgolightly@azdailysun.com

