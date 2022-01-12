 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Flagstaff City Council adopts site-specific COVID protocols

Booster Desire Surges with Omicron

A sign inside the Flagstaff Mall shows patrons which way to go for their COVID-19 shots Wednesday afternoon. While Wednesday was slow for the clinic, lines have been out the door and around the corner at times over the last two weeks.

 Rachel Gibbons, Arizona Daily Sun

In light of the current omicron transmission surge, the Flagstaff City Council during Tuesday’s meeting agreed with city staff recommendations to keep the city and its facilities in Phase 3 of the COVID-19 re-entry protocol with some site-specific adjustments. Here’s a breakdown of the impacts stemming from the decision:

Phase 3 recap

  • Most city facilities are open to public with limited in-person services
  • Most meetings are virtual
  • Facility seating areas are either closed or limited
  • Enhanced cleaning
  • Emphasis on remote work where applicable
  • Indoor recreation facilities and libraries have tiered re-openings
  • Special events and permits are less limited
  • Masking is required
  • Limit travel for city staff

As far as site-specific adjustments, the following will be adopted alongside current tiered protocols:

Downtown and East Side libraries:

  • Reduced seating
  • Reduced computer use time to one hour
  • Library patrons must use self-service modules and curbside services

Joe C. Montoya Community and Senior Center:

  • Temporary closure, with meal-service to continue by drive-thru and pickup

Hal Jensen Recreation Center:

  • Youth basketball program delayed two to three weeks

Aquaplex:

  • Pool capacity capped at 30
  • Fitness floor capacity capped at 15
  • One-on-one lessons canceled

Jay Lively Activity Center

  • Capacity capped at 100, including spectators
  • Masks will be required at all times, including on ice

Additionally, the Flagstaff City Council encourages patrons visiting city facilities to wear KN95 or N95 masks when available, as KN95 and N95 masks offer better protection against COVID-19 than surgical or cloth masks.

Members of the public and city staff are required to wear a mask at all times while in city facilities. Those without a mask will be offered one so that they can continue to conduct their business. Masks will be available for use in city facilities as long as supplies last but are not available for general public distribution. Those that refuse to wear a mask inside city facilities will be asked to leave and encouraged to reach out to city staff by email or phone.

Scientists are seeing signals that COVID-19's alarming Omicron wave may have peaked in Britain and is about to do the same in the U.S., at which point cases may start dropping off dramatically.The reason: The variant has proved so wildly contagious that it may already be running out of people to infect, just a month and a half after it was first detected in South Africa."It's going to come down as fast as it went up," said Ali Mokdad, a professor of health metrics sciences at the University of Washington in Seattle.At the same time, experts warn that much is still uncertain about how the next phase of the pandemic might unfold. The plateauing or ebbing in the two countries is not happening everywhere at the same time or at the same pace. And weeks or months of misery still lie ahead for patients and overwhelmed hospitals even if the drop-off comes to pass."There are still a lot of people who will get infected as we descend the slope on the backside," said Lauren Ancel Meyers, director of the University of Texas COVID-19 Modeling Consortium, which predicts that reported cases will peak within the week.On Tuesday, Janet Woodcock, the acting head of the Food and Drug Administration, told Congress that the highly transmissible strain will infect "most people" and that the focus should turn to ensuring critical services can continue uninterrupted."I think it's hard to process what's actually happening right now, which is: Most people are going to get COVID, all right?," she said. "What we need to do is make sure the hospitals can still function transportation, other essential services are not disrupted while this happens."The University of Washington's own highly influential model projects that the number of daily reported cases in the U.S. will crest at 1.2 million by Jan. 19 and will then fall sharply "simply because everybody who could be infected will be infected," according to Mokdad.In fact, he said, by the university's complex calculations, the true number of new daily infections in the U.S. an estimate that includes people who were never tested has already peaked, hitting 6 million on Jan. 6.In Britain, meanwhile, new COVID-19 cases dropped to about 140,000 a day in the last week, after skyrocketing to more than 200,000 a day earlier this month, according to government data.Numbers from the U.K.'s National Health Service this week show coronavirus hospital admissions for adults have begun to fall, with infections dropping in all age groups.Kevin McConway, a retired professor of applied statistics at Britain's Open University, said that while COVID-19 cases are still rising in places such as southwest England and the West Midlands, the outbreak may have peaked in London.The figures have raised hopes that the two countries are about to undergo something similar to what happened in South Africa, where in the span of about a month the wave crested at record highs and then fell significantly."We are seeing a definite falling-off of cases in the U.K., but I'd like to see them fall much further before we know if what happened in South Africa will happen here," said Dr. Paul Hunter, a professor of medicine at Britain's University of East Anglia.Dr. David Heymann, who previously led the World Health Organization's infectious diseases department, said Britain was "the closest to any country of being out of the pandemic," adding that COVID-19 was inching toward becoming endemic.Differences between Britain and South Africa, including Britain's older population and the tendency of its people to spend more time indoors in the winter, could mean a bumpier outbreak for the country and other nations like it.On the other hand, British authorities' decision to adopt minimal restrictions against Omicron could enable the virus to rip through the population and run its course much faster than it might in Western European countries that have imposed tougher COVID-19 controls, such as France, Spain and Italy.Shabir Mahdi, dean of health sciences at South Africa's University of Witwatersrand, said European countries that impose lockdowns won't necessarily come through the Omicron wave with fewer infections; the cases may just be spread out over a longer period of time.On Tuesday, the World Health Organization said there have been 7 million new COVID-19 cases across Europe in the past week, calling it a "tidal wave sweeping across the region." WHO cited modeling from Mokdad's group that predicts half of Europe's population will be infected with Omicron within about eight weeks.By that time, however, Hunter and others expect the world to be past the Omicron surge."There will probably be some ups and downs along the way, but I would hope that by Easter, we will be out of this," Hunter said.Still, the sheer number of people infected could prove overwhelming to fragile
