Flagstaff City Council adopts site-specific COVID protocols

In light of the current omicron transmission surge , the Flagstaff City Council during Tuesday’s meeting agreed with city staff recommendations to keep the city and its facilities in Phase 3 of the COVID-19 re-entry protocol with some site-specific adjustments. Here’s a breakdown of the impacts stemming from the decision:

Phase 3 recap

Members of the public and city staff are required to wear a mask at all times while in city facilities. Those without a mask will be offered one so that they can continue to conduct their business. Masks will be available for use in city facilities as long as supplies last but are not available for general public distribution. Those that refuse to wear a mask inside city facilities will be asked to leave and encouraged to reach out to city staff by email or phone.