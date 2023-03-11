After hearing over three hours of public comment on the topic, Flagstaff City Council approved a resolution supporting abortion access in the city at its meeting Tuesday.

Council had first discussed a potential resolution on abortion at its Feb. 21 meeting in response to a petition it had received in August. Almost 90 residents had signed the petition asking city council to discuss ways it could protect residents who were accessing, assisting with or providing abortion services.

After discussion and an hour of public comment that was mostly in favor of the resolution on Feb. 21, Council had directed city staff to draft a resolution that it would discuss at a later meeting.

The majority of comments at Tuesday’s meeting — 45 of the 65 total — were against the resolution, including religious leaders, local residents and at least one anti-abortion advocate.

City council approved the resolution in Tuesday’s meeting, with six members — Mayor Becky Daggett, Vice Mayor Austin Aslan and Councilmembers Deborah Harris, Jim McCarthy, Miranda Sweet and Khara House — voting for it and only one — Councilmember Lori Matthews — voting against.

“Abortion is never an easy decision and no one ever makes that decision lightly. ... It’s not a decision that should be made in the state Legislature,” McCarthy said during city council’s discussion.

“This resolution states an opinion of us as a council body,” House said. “ ... As we are being presented with this conversation, it is part of our role to engage in that and share that opinion and have these sorts of conversations, as difficult and challenging and nuanced as they may be.”

The resolution is based in part on similar ones passed by city councils in Tucson and Phoenix in 2022 that had expressed dissent with the U.S. Supreme Court decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization.

Flagstaff’s resolution also expresses opposition to the decision and Arizona laws criminalizing abortion, while “supporting the constitutional rights of pregnant persons, including their access to reproductive health care and abortions.”

It also includes ways it will support Flagstaff Police Department in establishing priorities and policies related to abortion “that consider the need to protect the physical, psychological and socioeconomic well-being of pregnant persons and their care providers.”

The full text of the resolution can be found online.

City attorney Sterling Solomon and councilmembers noted at both meetings, however, that healthcare in Arizona is regulated by the state, and not cities, so the action would make a statement rather than a law.

This, alongside Arizona’s current law, was part of why Matthews said she opposed the resolution.

Abortion is currently legal in Arizona through 15 weeks of pregnancy, though access in Flagstaff is limited. The local Planned Parenthood, for instance, currently offers abortion referrals rather than abortion services.

“I’m surprised we’re still talking about this,” Matthews said. “I respect all of our citizens, their decisions and desires. Your abortion rights are covered. Whether I agree with them or not is irrelevant, and I think the showing tonight of the people that are opposed to a resolution are feeling offended and stating that they’re going to lose trust in our local government in making a political stance that doesn’t have any legal standing in it.”

Other councilmembers disagreed.

“I think part of what was motivating this conversation from folks who wanted to hear from their council and their police department that they’re protected is that [abortion laws] could change,” Aslan said. “ ... We need to make sure our resources are being directed wisely, regardless of what state Legislature has passed into law at any particular time.”

“We have had many courageous conversations in this country over a lot of years; this is not going to be the last one that we have,” Harris said. “I do believe that we have the right to disagree with our legislators and this is the appropriate way to do it. We get to tell them when we don’t like something. ... It does not mean that we give up our rights or our feelings just because we sit in these seats … but I do think that I owe it to the people who voted for me and those who didn’t vote for me to hear what you have to say and make the decision that I think is best. In this particular case right now, I’m supporting this resolution.”

The majority of commenters attended the Tuesday meeting in person. Each was given three minutes to speak.

Many of those opposed to the resolution discussed their own opinions against abortion, with some saying that Council passing the resolution would not be representative of their constituents’ beliefs.

“I believe every person deserves respect and has the right to opinion, but as the City of Flagstaff chooses to endorse or force one opinion over another, when many disagree with that opinion, that’s extremely divisive and pulls apart our community,” said resident Ann Ingram. “I think you’ve seen by the show here that a great deal of people are opposed to some kind of a resolution.”

Many commenters who spoke against the resolution cited religion, specifically Christianity, as their reason for opposing abortion, quoting Bible verses and prayers and using religious language.

The group included a few local pastors: Joshua Walker, teaching elder of Church of the Resurrection (though he said he was here as a “concerned citizen” rather than a pastor), David Berry, senior pastor of Flagstaff Christian Fellowship, Barbara Swee, associate pastor of Northland Christian Assembly, and Jim Dorman, founding pastor (now retired) of Christ’s Church of Flagstaff.

“I’m here today on behalf of myself and the nearly 300 people of my church,” Berry said. “ ... Together we are all in vehement opposition to the proposed resolution 2023-12. The mission of Flagstaff as we’ve been reminded is to protect and enhance the quality of life for all. That certainly includes the most vulnerable among us who cannot defend and speak for themselves, people in the womb.”

Some of those who supported the resolution mentioned the separation of church and state in their comments, saying that to act based on the religious beliefs of other commenters would go against it.

Northern Arizona University professor of comparative cultural studies Diana Coleman also noted that these beliefs were from a subset of one religion.

“We have not heard the religious side, as I’ve heard people say; we’ve heard from a thin, select fringe of conservative Christianity that doesn’t represent all of Christianity,” she said. “ ... We do have separation of church and state, we have the establishment clause. This religious-inflected dialogue is inappropriate to be forced on and also very disingenuous.”

Matthews said the religious views should be heard, however, as they were community members’ perspectives.

“I don’t think that it was about well, this is a religious thing or a God thing, so you need to be shamed into making a decision,” she said. “ ... This is their belief and they are part of the community.”

In his part of the discussion, McCarthy said the question was about who was making decisions.

“Someone [tonight] said there are differing opinions on the issue. Well, that’s obvious. But one side, who would say ‘pro-choice,’ they’re saying, ‘I’m not going to make that decision for you.’ The other side is saying, ‘I want to make that decision for you.’”

Several opposing the resolution referenced their children, some bringing them to the meeting to make their own comments. Others mentioned their experiences with pregnancy, abortion and parenthood from a variety of perspectives, using them to both support and oppose the resolution.

Those who commented in support of the resolution included members of the Flagstaff Abortion Alliance among other local residents. While many used at least part of their time to respond to earlier comments, several also said they supported abortion access as needed healthcare in Flagstaff.

“I do believe we should protect and enhance the lives of pregnant people, parents and children,” said NAU student Leslie Hansen. “A ban on abortion doesn’t do this; it harms many, many lives. ... I know this resolution is just a statement, it won’t change laws, it won’t grant access to abortions, but I think it will show support to people that really need it.”

A recording of the meeting is available online. The item starts around an hour and 10 minutes into the recording while councilmembers’ discussion of the resolution begins at around four hours and 15 minutes.