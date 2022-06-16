Flagstaff Cinema Series takes 'indefinite hiatus'

"It is with great sadness and a heavy heart that I write this email to let you know that we can no longer sustain presenting the Flagstaff Cinema Series and will be taking an indefinite hiatus," said the press release from Executive Director Patrick Schweiss, and the board and staff of the Sedona International Film Festival. "Unfortunately, the pandemic has made it challenging to get audience members back to the theatre with the numbers we need to make it affordable for us to present the series. Since we are a nonprofit organization, every dollar is important to continue our programs. Sadly, theatre attendance has not bounced back since the pandemic, and we are losing money every month. It is not a sustainable business model for our nonprofit. Therefore, we had to make the painful decision to end the series."