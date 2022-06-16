Flagstaff Cinema Series takes 'indefinite hiatus'

The Flagstaff Cinema Series is taking an "indefinite hiatus."
The the Sedona Film Festival, which had managed the Flagstaff Film Series, recently made the announcement in a press release.
"It is with great sadness and a heavy heart that I write this email to let you know that we can no longer sustain presenting the Flagstaff Cinema Series and will be taking an indefinite hiatus," said the press release from Executive Director Patrick Schweiss, and the board and staff of the Sedona International Film Festival. "Unfortunately, the pandemic has made it challenging to get audience members back to the theatre with the numbers we need to make it affordable for us to present the series. Since we are a nonprofit organization, every dollar is important to continue our programs. Sadly, theatre attendance has not bounced back since the pandemic, and we are losing money every month. It is not a sustainable business model for our nonprofit. Therefore, we had to make the painful decision to end the series."
The Flagstaff Cinema Series in 2011 started its showing of screenings every second Wednesday of the month normally at the Harkins 16, offering acclaimed films from around the world that sometimes don't always make headlines.
The Sedona Film Festival encourages film lovers and supporters to visit Sedona for showings.
"We hope you will venture down the hill and through Oak Creek Canyon to come to our films at our Mary D. Fisher Theatre, and soon our new Alice Gill-Sheldon Theatre ... ," the release said. "In addition, we hope you will continue to join us at our annual Sedona International Film Festival the last week of February."