Flagstaff Chief of Police Treadway kneels, speaks with protesters

"I have thought nonstop, personally, about George Floyd and this incident, and others before him nonstop, and again I want to thank you for being peaceful, for doing what you are doing, and you have our full support to make sure that you remain safe.”

Arianna Engelhaupt

Arianna Engelhaupt, a recent Northern Arizona University graduate, wanted to be clear that she was not a leader of the protest and was speaking as just one voice from within the protest.

“Personally, as a black woman in Flagstaff I haven't experienced police brutality myself; I haven’t seen it, but I know that it’s happened to a lot of my fellow peers and students that go to NAU. Not just with NAU PD but with the Flagstaff PD. And I know all cops aren't bad and I know all cops aren’t racist, but our goal here today is to fight for, at least for me, more training within the police force. Like what kind of training do they do when it comes to dealing with people of diverse backgrounds, and is it different? And if it is different, they need to realize it because I think some people don’t even realize that they are treating other people differently.