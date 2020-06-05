Flagstaff Chief of Police Treadway kneels, speaks with protesters

Close to 250 people gathered Thursday in front of the Flagstaff Police Department at the Law Enforcement Administrative Facility on Sawmill Road for another Black Lives Matter protest. After marching through the parking lot, the protest moved through downtown Flagstaff, with stops at Heritage Square and Flagstaff City Hall before returning to the police department building.
As the crowd gathered at city hall, Flagstaff Chief of Police Kevin Treadway arrived to speak with the protestors about his reaction to the video of the death of George Floyd, who died recently while in police custody in Minneapolis. Treadway and Lt. Colin Seay from the Flagstaff Police Department then both knelt with the protestors as Bill Haney, chaplain for the department, prayed for all in attendance.
Here's a look at the remarks that Treadway made to the protestors and the thoughts of one person who was with the protestors:
Kevin Treadway
Treadway talked to the crowd after taking a knee in honor of Floyd and the many others who have died as a result of police brutality.
“I want you to know first and foremost that we recognize your right to be here and demonstrate peacefully, and you have a lot to say. I also want you to know that a lot of what you have to say we agree with.
"What we saw in Minnesota with George Floyd is unacceptable, absolutely unacceptable, and I want all of you to know that I feel that way and all of my officers feel that way. This is absolutely tragic and once again you have a right to be here and to make your voice known. I want you to know that the Flagstaff Police Department cares deeply for our community, and we want to be a part of this discussion as we move forward -- and you have my word that we will be a part of that discussion as we move forward. We want to be a part of the healing, as well, and that healing will only come through continued dialogue and listening and we believe very strongly in that.
"I have thought nonstop, personally, about George Floyd and this incident, and others before him nonstop, and again I want to thank you for being peaceful, for doing what you are doing, and you have our full support to make sure that you remain safe.”
Arianna Engelhaupt
Arianna Engelhaupt, a recent Northern Arizona University graduate, wanted to be clear that she was not a leader of the protest and was speaking as just one voice from within the protest.
“Personally, as a black woman in Flagstaff I haven't experienced police brutality myself; I haven’t seen it, but I know that it’s happened to a lot of my fellow peers and students that go to NAU. Not just with NAU PD but with the Flagstaff PD. And I know all cops aren't bad and I know all cops aren’t racist, but our goal here today is to fight for, at least for me, more training within the police force. Like what kind of training do they do when it comes to dealing with people of diverse backgrounds, and is it different? And if it is different, they need to realize it because I think some people don’t even realize that they are treating other people differently.
"My first protest here in Flagstaff was Sunday and there was only one police officer, and to see that was crazy because on the news, all on social media, there’s police in their riot gear and it’s just scary. But coming here there’s just one police officer, and I kind of admired them for that because they didn’t come with that violent persona to the protest. Because when you bring violence or fear it causes fear and it causes violence, so to see the police today guiding us through the streets to our destination, that means a lot rather than being scared of us and having that riot gear, because we aren’t going to do anything to them; we’re not here to do anything to them.
"And I just want to say this, the people rioting and looting are totally separate from the people protesting. Separate. Separate agendas, and I know it may be for the same purpose but not for us here protesting peacefully, that’s not what we want to do, and I’m happy that the police officers here realize that and they aren’t coming all geared-up because we aren’t going to hurt them and we’re not here to hurt anybody in general. We are just trying to get our point across."
