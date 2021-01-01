Flagstaff chef John Conley wins Guy’s Grocery Games, launches fundraiser for Special Olympics

Though the dishes shown in the episode were made in real-time, and were the chefs’ only attempts at the two challenges, Conley said the process lasted 10 hours, with about eight of filming and the remaining time for breaks and even a “tasting school” video created by Food Network stars to teach competitors how to evaluate the taste of their own work on behalf of the judges, who also joined the competition virtually.

“They said, ‘Listen, you need to sell this. And so we’re going to help you create this sense about how to describe your food, what motions you should go through. Eat it and describe it. Eat it some more and describe it. Because you’re doing this yourself, you need to describe it in a way that the judges can taste it,’” Conley recalled of the class.

Conley thought he would feel more at home competing from his own kitchen, but because of all the times he’s been to Flavortown, he said, he knows where everything is, so to replicate the experience from Flagstaff was an added challenge for an experience that has become familiar over the years.