Flagstaff charities collaborate to provide Tunnel Fire disaster relief

Flagstaff Family Food Center, St. Mary’s Food Bank, the Salvation Army and Coconino County organized Thursday to provide supplies and assistance to evacuees of the Tunnel Fire.

Together they distributed pallets of bottled water, ready-to-eat meals, animal food, clothes, and provided insurance assistance and information from the Guidance Center in Flagstaff. The groups assisted about 50 families -- and are planning a similar event Saturday.

“All this food comes from local donations and comes from St. Mary’s,” said J.B. DeWitt of the Flagstaff Family Food Center (FFFC). “We’ve been stocking it for the last two days in the warehouse.”

DeWitt explained that as soon as the Tunnel Fire broke out on Tuesday, FFFC and other organizations began preparing to meet the needs of displaced residents. Thursday’s event was a “pop-up,” which included a drive-thru setup at which volunteers loaded supplies into arriving vehicles. It was similar to events that FFFC has been conducting throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Because of the pandemic, we created this mobile distribution programming,” DeWitt said. “It's going so well that we're going to adopt it formally and make it a permanent part of our organization.”

Shauna Womack is an evacuee who arrived at Thursday’s event in her van. She accepted water and food that would she would use to feed herself, her husband and their seven children. After fleeing from her Fernwood home amid smoke so thick “you can't barely see your neighbor's house,” Womack said her family has been “scattered,” across friends, family and hotel rooms.

“Imposing nine people on one family is really hard,” she said.

Evacuating took a toll on Womack and her family, particularly their 2-year-old, who wants nothing more than to go home.

“She’s completely falling apart,” Womack said.

Fortunately, Womack has received word that their home has so far survived the Tunnel Fire. She has remained cautious with her optimism, because her home could be threatened once more “if the wind shifts south at all.”

Womack hopes to be home in time for Mother’s Day.

“We’re the home that hosts everyone,” she said. “We have taken our house -- which was deemed unlivable -- and built it up to house all of us comfortably, plus some. So yeah, we’re missing home."

But for the moment, Thursday’s event provided Womack some much-needed relief. She found the ready-to-eat and nonperishable food most helpful.

“I want to go shopping, but I can't. I don't have anywhere to store food. I don't have a refrigerator. I don't have a pantry,” she said. “I feel like I’m a nomad.”

Like many of those evacuated from Tunnel Fire, Womack also had animals at their home, including two dogs, two cats and a dozen chickens. Her dogs are currently being sheltered by the Coconino Humane Association, her chickens are still at the house, but her cats are currently missing.

Another relief event is expected to take place Saturday as a collaboration between FFFC and the Navajo Nation. The event will see distribute food, water and hay to provide for animal needs. It will take place at The Horsemen Lodge, located at 8500 N. US Highway 89, starting at 10 a.m. A resource center will also remain active at the Guidance Center, 2187 N. Vickey St., through Sunday.

Anyone interested in helping those impacted by the Tunnel Fire can also contact the United Way by texting UWNAZRESPONSE to 41444. Donations will be used to support families with immediate needs and as they rebuild and return to their homes.

Sean Golightly can be reached at sgolightly@azdailysun.com

