Flagstaff Chamber of Commerce slams city over stormwater rate adjustment: ‘We don’t trust you.’

During Tuesday’s Flagstaff City Council discussion of a stormwater fee rate adjustment that would provide the city with funds to address capital improvements and post-fire flood response, a representative of the Greater Flagstaff Chamber of Commerce made it bluntly clear that the proposed adjustments were unacceptable to its board of directors.

“We have major distrust for this particular utility” said Joe Galli, chamber of commerce senior public policy advisor, when he spoke on behalf of the chamber board of directors. “We don’t trust you to use additional funds that you would get from the public to get the job done.”

The proposed fee adjustment is substantial. According to Ed Schenk, stormwater manager, the city has an estimated need of $88.7 million over the next seven years to provide for the laundry list of capital improvements, staffing and equipment needed to maintain the increased level of service that the stormwater division has taken on a result of catastrophic post-fire flooding from the Pipeline and Museum fires. The sum would go toward the completion of projects in progress, such as the Rio De Flag Project, as well new projects and future post-fire flood response.

“At the moment we have a level of service that is hard to meet due to the budget we have,” Schenk reported. In earlier meetings, it was shared that, without change, the city’s stormwater division fund would go into the negative by 2026.

The proposed rate adjustment would help compensate for these needs. Stormwater fee rates are calculated using equivalent runoff units (ERU) -- which basically determine how much water a property is re-directing into the stormwater system. The average Flagstaff resident is responsible for 3 ERUs.

The exact adjustment proposed varies based on the passage or rejection of Flagstaff’s Proposition 441, which, if approved in the upcoming election, would allocate $57 million from citizen GO bond toward infrastructure improvements related to post-fire flooding.

According to Sanjay Guar, of consulting group Water Resources Economics, if Proposition 441 succeeds, the average 3-ERU residential stormwater fee would have to increase from $11.22 a month to $19.64 a month in order to accommodate the necessary level of service and capital improvements. If 441 fails, the rate would have to increase to $25.24 a month.

For the typical 220-ERU big-box businesses, these rates would increase from roughly $822 to between $1,439 and $1,850 a month. For the average 14-ERU restaurant, the increase would go from $52.36 to between $91.63 and $117.81.

“If we could delay projects -- which we know we can’t -- we could smooth things out a little bit,” Guar said. “That’s the challenge were facing.”

Despite stating support for Proposition 441, both scenarios were completely unacceptable and a “nonstarter” to the business community, Galli said.

“We’re extremely concerned about the amount of economic damage the fee hike will do,” he said on behalf of the chamber of commerce. “It’s not just a tax on residents, it’s a tax on commercial as well.”

Galli warned that a tax on the business sector would lead to additional inflation and higher prices on goods and services. Speaking for the chamber of commerce, he also accused the city’s stormwater division of having “not completed a single project” in the 19 years they have been collecting fees — the basis for his stated “distrust” of the utility.

Nonetheless, Galli relayed he and the chamber of commerce recognized there was “tremendous need” in the community for immediate relief the threat of post-fire flooding. As an alternative to a fee adjustment, he stated that the chamber would be willing to help “facilitate” city action to obtain federal funding — specifically from the $300 million endowed to the federal Emergency Watershed Protection Program through the Bipartisan Infrastructure bill.

While city council said it was amenable to the chambers help in securing funds, members seemed unconvinced that this would serve as a complete replacement for local resources.

“The Pipeline Fire alone is a cost of a $150 million to our greater community, just to get our infrastructure back in place,” said Mayor Paul Deasy. “That doesn’t include the Museum Fire flooding, and that doesn’t include any future fire. I want to access every penny we can get from the federal government, but under federal regulation they will pay 75%. We still have to come up with 25%. When we run the numbers on these projects, we still have to have cash on hand.”

The mayor added: “If we’re not going to increase fees, we have to take it from somewhere else in the city government."

“I am a small-business owner,” said Vice Mayor Miranda Sweet, maintaining that while the city was open to support from the chamber, they still had to move forward with something more immediate.

“We don’t really have a choice” Sweet said. “These are projects absolutely have to get done. We can’t put this on pause and hope that something magically comes up.”

“We’ve had great conversations in the past,” Sweet said of the chamber. “And I’d like to continue with that.”

Council largely maintained that it was “all ears” for input from the chamber, though most did not seem willing to completely write off the proposed fee adjustments as requested by Galli. While there was no decision made about the fee adjustment on Tuesday, the item will return before Council on Nov. 15.