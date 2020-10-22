Flagstaff Chamber of Commerce pours money into Flagstaff mayoral race

But despite that, the Odegaard campaign still brought in more money. That's because on top of the contributions Odegaard received from donors, he also contributed $6,000 out of his own pocket.

It does not appear the Chamber has spent any money supporting candidates running for city council.

And overall, the money candidates are raising and spending is an order of magnitude smaller than that of the mayoral race.

Candidate Miranda Sweet brought in $3,561 between July and the end of September, although $600 of that was contributed by Sweet herself. She also received $1,000 from the Arizona List PAC, which supports Democrat women running for office across the state.

Sweet’s campaign spent $2,084 and has more than $2,000 still left over.

Candidate Becky Daggett also received $1,000 from the Arizona List PAC. Including the PAC money, and the $680 she received through small dollar contributions, Daggett raised $3,323 in that span and spent about $1,842 with $3,525 still available.

Candidate Eric Senseman came in third in terms of money raised. His campaign brought in $4,624 during the last reporting period. In the same time, Senseman spent just over $3,000 and still has $2,450 in the bank.