Flagstaff Chamber announces date for Holiday Lights Parade

The Greater Flagstaff Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with event title sponsor Vora Financial, announced this year's Holiday Lights Parade will take place Saturday, Dec. 10, along the traditional downtown parade route, according to a press release.

"Holiday season is upon us, and we are so excited for what is shaping up to be another fabulous holiday light parade in our downtown," said Chamber President and CEO Julie Pastrick. "Our community partners are a big asset and provide tons of support for the event. Parade entry applications are open now, so please be sure to get those applications completed and returned soon."

Applications can be found online at the chamber's website, www.flagstaffchamber.com.

The light parade stages at the north end of Beaver Street and will begin at 6 p.m., traveling the traditional route down Beaver Street, east across Aspen Avenue, and proceed north on San Francisco Street. Great Circle Media will have announcement stations at Beaver and San Francisco and Birch Avenue, and the main stage announcement will take place on the Weatherford Hotel balcony at Aspen Avenue and Leroux Street.

Supporting parade sponsors include the Great Circle Media family of local radio stations, Waste Management, APS, Unisource Energy Services and the Weatherford Hotel. A full field of light parade entries will participate.

For more information on the chamber's annual parade events, visit their website or call (928) 774-4505.