Flagstaff celebrates its first Wreaths Across America event at Citizens Cemetery

Brinley Lewis, 5, left, and her little brother, Mateo, 2, are helped by their father, Chris Lewis, as they place wreaths on the graves of veterans Saturday morning during a Wreaths Across America event at Citizens Cemetery.
Jake Bacon, Arizona Daily Sun
From left to right, veterans George Peck, Richard Gary, Ron Sutter and Oliver Cole stand with freshly cut wreaths to place at memorial markers for each branch of the service in which they served.
Jake Bacon, Arizona Daily Sun
Kadet Korben Pierce salutes the flag Saturday morning while presenting the colors with the Northern Arizona University ROTC honor guard during a Wreaths Across America event at Citizens Cemetery.
Jake Bacon, Arizona Daily Sun
Cadet Korben Pierce, left, and cadet Ian Ryals, right, salute the grave of a veteran Saturday morning after laying a wreath as part of a Wreaths Across America event in Citizens Cemetery. Pierce and Ryals are both members of the Northern Arizona University ROTC.
Jake Bacon, Arizona Daily Sun
People gather in the veteran’s section of Citizens Cemetery Saturday morning to place wreaths on graves as part of Wreaths Across America.
Community volunteers gathered in the veterans section of Citizens Cemetery Saturday morning for a ceremony to place wreaths on the graves of veterans before the holidays.
The ceremony was part of a national Wreaths Across America program, which has 3,400 locations across the country where communities gathered to remember the fallen, honor those who serve and their families, and teach the next generation the value of service and freedom.
The event took place for the first time in Flagstaff this year and was organized by Ellen Jiminez and Michael A. Slayton. It was made possible by donations from Norvel Owens Mortuary, Mike and Rhonda's West, Goodman Contracting, Agassiz Landscaping, The Flagstaff Mall, The Peaks Senior Living and The Exchange Club.
A total of 432 wreaths were placed in Citizens Cemetery Saturday.
Next year organizers hope to expand the event to include Calvary Cemetery, with the goal of making sure that each of the 2,000 veterans buried in Flagstaff have a wreath placed at their grave. Participating in the ceremony was the Northern Arizona University ROTC color guard, veterans from The Peaks Senior Living and guest speaker Flagstaff Councilperson Regina Salas.
1 of 15
A Time of Rememberance and Honor
Michael A. Slayton and Ellen Jiminez walk through the veteran’s section of Citizens Cemetery Saturday morning making sure that there is a fresh wreath on the grave of every veteran during a Wreaths Across America ceremony that the pair organized.
Michael A. Slayton, left and Sgt. Mike Lavelle talk while visiting the grave of a fallen friend and fellow officer Saturday morning during Wreaths Across America in the veterans section at Citizens Cemetery.
Gunnar Wacher, 11, holds a fresh wreath before placing it on the headstone of Claude Walker, a veteran of the Spanish American War, in Citizens Cemetery Saturday morning. Wacher was participating in Wreaths Across America, which promotes wreaths being placed on graves of all veterans before the holidays.
For a story and more photos, see Page A8, and for an online photo gallery of Flagstaff's first year participating in the event, visit azdailysun.com.
Brinley Lewis, 5, left, and her little brother, Mateo, 2, are helped by their father, Chris Lewis, as they place wreaths on the graves of veterans Saturday morning during a Wreaths Across America event at Citizens Cemetery.
Cadet Korben Pierce, left, and cadet Ian Ryals, right, salute the grave of a veteran Saturday morning after laying a wreath as part of a Wreaths Across America event in Citizens Cemetery. Pierce and Ryals are both members of the Northern Arizona University ROTC.
Gallery: Flagstaff participates in Wreathes Across America for 1st time
Flagstaff participated in its first-ever Wreathes Across America on Saturday.
1 of 15
A Time of Rememberance and Honor
Michael A. Slayton and Ellen Jiminez walk through the veteran’s section of Citizens Cemetery Saturday morning making sure that there is a fresh wreath on the grave of every veteran during a Wreaths Across America ceremony that the pair organized.
Jake Bacon, Arizona Daily Sun
Never Forgotten
Michael A. Slayton takes a photo of a friend's grave Saturday morning in Citizens Cemetery following a ceremony to lay wreaths on the graves of veterans.
Jake Bacon, Arizona Daily Sun
Honoring a Fallen Friend
Michael A. Slayton, left and Sgt. Mike Lavelle talk while visiting the grave of a fallen friend and fellow officer Saturday morning during Wreaths Across America in the veterans section at Citizens Cemetery.
Jake Bacon, Arizona Daily Sun
Community Thanks
Flagstaff City Councilperson Regina Salas speaks during a Wreaths Across America event at Citizens Cemetery Saturday morning.
Jake Bacon, Arizona Daily Sun
Bringing Wreaths and Respect
Ellen Jiminez speaks Saturday morning in Citizens Cemetery during a Wreaths Across America event that she organized.
Jake Bacon, Arizona Daily Sun
Honor and Service
Officers from the Flagstaff Police Department salute the flag Saturday morning during a Wreaths Across America event.
Jake Bacon, Arizona Daily Sun
A New Generation Honors the Fallen
Brinley Lewis, 5, carries a wreath to the grave of a veteran Saturday morning during a Wreaths Across America ceremony to honor veterans before the holidays.
Jake Bacon, Arizona Daily Sun
Honor and Respect
Officers Hans Watch, left, and Cooke, right, carry wreaths Saturday morning while volunteering to take part in Wreaths Across America in the veterans section of Citizens Cemetery.
Jake Bacon, Arizona Daily Sun
Wreaths Across America
Veterans from The Peaks wait with fresh wreaths to lay them on memorial stones for different branches of the military at Citizens Cemetery Saturday morning during a Wreaths Across America event.
Jake Bacon, Arizona Daily Sun
Wreaths Across America
People gather in the veteran’s section of Citizens Cemetery Saturday morning to place wreaths on graves as part of Wreaths Across America.
Jake Bacon, Arizona Daily Sun
Reflections on Respect
Gunnar Wacher, 11, holds a fresh wreath before placing it on the headstone of Claude Walker, a veteran of the Spanish American War, in Citizens Cemetery Saturday morning. Wacher was participating in Wreaths Across America, which promotes wreaths being placed on graves of all veterans before the holidays.
For a story and more photos, see Page A8, and for an online photo gallery of Flagstaff's first year participating in the event, visit azdailysun.com.
Jake Bacon, Arizona Daily Sun
The Duty of a New Generation
Brinley Lewis, 5, left, and her little brother, Mateo, 2, are helped by their father, Chris Lewis, as they place wreaths on the graves of veterans Saturday morning during a Wreaths Across America event at Citizens Cemetery.
Jake Bacon, Arizona Daily Sun
Winter Warriors
From left to right, veterans George Peck, Richard Gary, Ron Sutter and Oliver Cole stand with freshly cut wreaths to place at memorial markers for each branch of the service in which they served.
Jake Bacon, Arizona Daily Sun
Presenting The Colors
Kadet Korben Pierce salutes the flag Saturday morning while presenting the colors with the Northern Arizona University ROTC honor guard during a Wreaths Across America event at Citizens Cemetery.
Jake Bacon, Arizona Daily Sun
Cadets Honoring Those Who Served
Cadet Korben Pierce, left, and cadet Ian Ryals, right, salute the grave of a veteran Saturday morning after laying a wreath as part of a Wreaths Across America event in Citizens Cemetery. Pierce and Ryals are both members of the Northern Arizona University ROTC.
Brinley Lewis, 5, left, and her little brother, Mateo, 2, are helped by their father, Chris Lewis, as they place wreaths on the graves of veterans Saturday morning during a Wreaths Across America event at Citizens Cemetery.
Cadet Korben Pierce, left, and cadet Ian Ryals, right, salute the grave of a veteran Saturday morning after laying a wreath as part of a Wreaths Across America event in Citizens Cemetery. Pierce and Ryals are both members of the Northern Arizona University ROTC.