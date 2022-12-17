 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Flagstaff celebrates its first Wreaths Across America event at Citizens Cemetery

Community volunteers gathered in the veterans section of Citizens Cemetery Saturday morning for a ceremony to place wreaths on the graves of veterans before the holidays.

The ceremony was part of a national Wreaths Across America program,  which has 3,400 locations across the country where communities gathered to remember the fallen, honor those who serve and their families, and teach the next generation the value of service and freedom.

The event took place for the first time in Flagstaff this year and was organized by Ellen Jiminez and Michael A. Slayton. It was made possible by donations from Norvel Owens Mortuary, Mike and Rhonda's West, Goodman Contracting, Agassiz Landscaping, The Flagstaff Mall, The Peaks Senior Living and The Exchange Club.

A total of 432 wreaths were placed in Citizens Cemetery Saturday.

Next year organizers hope to expand the event to include Calvary Cemetery, with the goal of making sure that each of the 2,000 veterans buried in Flagstaff have a wreath placed at their grave. Participating in the ceremony was the Northern Arizona University ROTC color guard, veterans from The Peaks Senior Living and guest speaker Flagstaff Councilperson Regina Salas.

Gallery: Flagstaff participates in Wreathes Across America for 1st time

Flagstaff participated in its first-ever Wreathes Across America on Saturday.

