Flagstaff celebrates International Day of Peace

Were you there? Did you participate? Did you make peace with someone as a result of Sept. 21, the United Nations designated date for the International Day of Peace? Did you view any of the online events recorded by Peace One Day on Sept. 21?

The eighth annual Flagstaff Peace Day Celebration took place at Heritage Square on Saturday a gathering of positive peace-promoting people, organized by the Rev. Penni Honey of Unity Church. Thanks to Rev. Penni and all who gathered, shared their talents and participated in the Walk for Peace.

Ed Kabotie, through music and speech, encouraged us to find peace in our hearts and to pursue the restoration of relationships. While recognizing the difficulty of promoting peace, we were reminded that “blessed are the peacemakers for they shall be called children of God.” The sounds of Ed’s music, the rhythms of the drumming group and the voices of the children from the Montessori school reminded us that harmony is a beautiful expression of peace.

The Peace Pole, planted at Heritage Square in 2018 through the joint efforts of the Hopi Tribal Council and the City of Flagstaff and rededicated at this event, is a constant reminder of the need to strive for peace and harmony.