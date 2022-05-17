Flagstaff cardiologist gives advice for World Hypertension Day

May 17 is World Hypertension Day, coming in the middle of Stroke Awareness Month. Flagstaff cardiologist Dr. Larry Gaul gave advice for prevention and warning signs of both conditions.

Gaul began his career as a college dropout, he said, later becoming a paramedic and then medical director of an ICU in Vail, Colorado. Afterward, he became the chief medical officer for the U.S. Olympic Ski Team for over a decade. He’s also a rock climber and ultra runner, participating in the Leadville Trail 100 and other long-distance running races.

He now works at Northern Arizona Healthcare’s (NAH) Cardiovascular Institute (CVI), seeing patients for things like consultation and follow-up appointments. This includes managing stroke-related conditions such as hypertension and hyperlipidemia (high cholesterol), he said.

“In the old days, meaning a couple years ago…[stroke] was called a brain attack and that’s really the way I look at it,” Gaul said. “It’s the same as a heart attack, basically, where the supply to the brain is interrupted.”

Those most at risk, he said, are people who are overweight, have unmanaged cholesterol, high blood pressure or a family history of the condition.

Ways NAH recommended lowering risk factors for heart health and stroke is to have regular blood pressure readings and take steps to lower them, quitting smoking and reducing alcohol consumption, lowering cholesterol and managing diabetes with a healthcare provider.

“Everyone should be paying more attention,” Gaul said. “But if you’re overweight, have high cholesterol or high blood pressure, those are the big things.”

Stroke warning signs can vary. Gaul advised looking for “unusual things that are neurologically oriented–grasping, tripping, walking, suddenly not being able to do things. There are certain strokes that cause dizziness….Anything like that where you say, ‘Geez, I used to be able to do that and now I can’t and the question is why.”

Warning signs NAH listed include drooping on one side of the face, confusion, severe headaches and numbness as well as having trouble with speech, walking or vision.

“A stroke is an emergency and every second counts in reducing risk of death or disability–call 911 immediately if you suspect you are having a stroke,” according to NAH.

Knowing your blood pressure numbers is key to avoiding stroke and heart disease, Gaul said.

“There’s still an enormous number of people who have no idea what their blood pressure is and they remain undiagnosed,” he said.

He recommended people get their blood pressure checked by a professional at least a few times a year. This can be at a primary care physician’s office or a public health station in a mall, though he said automated blood presure machines are not always accurate. Those that have a home blood pressure machine should take them to their doctor to be recalibrated regularly, another cardiologist, Dr. Sanjiv Faldu added.

While, “there’s no question that prevention is the way to go” with stroke and hypertension, Gaul said, “doctors don’t do preventive medicine, patients do.”

Ways to lower blood pressure can be divided into pharmacologic and nonpharmacologic, he said– basically, whether they use medicines.

“Unequivocally, the most important thing I see these days is people with weight gain,” he said. “I personally have never seen a single person who lost weight whose blood pressure didn’t come down.

Stroke and hypertension prevention measures are similar to those for heart disease prevention. Methods Gaul mentioned included exercise, not eating too much and avoiding salt.

Even processed foods that claim to be low sodium contain “remarkable” amounts of salt, he said, so checking labels is important. He said the recommendation is to choose foods that have less than 200 milligrams of sodium per serving.

“No matter how much you eat [of those], you’ll be in good shape for the day,” he said.

CVI appointments can be made by calling 1-844-89HEART (894-3278). More about the Institute is available at nahealth.com/cardiovascular-services.

