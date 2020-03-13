Flagstaff Buy Barter Sell discusses danger of coronavirus misinformation

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

“Dear members – irrational fear based on false information is dangerous. DO NOT POST ABOUT PUBLIC HEALTH ISSUES,” said Russ Rowen, an administrator of the page, in an official announcement in their community. Rowen asked that all coronavirus-related articles are approved by admins before posting.

As the global pandemic of coronavirus spreads, people are relying upon whatever sources of information they trust to stay connected to updates. With the increased concern, some rely on news agencies, some try to go straight to the source and others might rely upon their friends and family.

The standard for content — and what could be presented as or appear to be a fact — is up to each person or organization. As for Taggart and her team, their rules and standards for all posts are simple: do no harm.

“I totally believe that we are responsible for each other. I’m not an individualist. I think we are all connected. When, as a creator of that group, I am absolutely responsible for trying to do good, and doing no harm,” Taggart said. “It’s a part of being a part of a society, y’know?”