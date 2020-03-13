Flagstaff Buy Barter Sell discusses danger of coronavirus misinformation

“Let the games begin.”
These words ended a post on a local Facebook community page that included a false allegation about a confirmed case of the coronavirus in Flagstaff -- something that as of Thursday has not been confirmed by any reputable health official.
Locally, all testing is being managed and handled by the Coconino County Health and Human Services department.
The Facebook community page where this post was made was Flagstaff’s Buy Barter Sell, a local community page that allows more than 60,000 Facebook users to buy, barter or sell legal items like furniture, equipment or movies. The page has also taken on a life of its own where people have begun to ask community questions and post information people believe is relevant to the community.
Eileen Taggart, the creator of the Facebook community, said the misinformation problem predates the coronavirus, but has had large impacts because of the height of current concern.
“We know that social media becomes a breeding ground -- forget about the virus -- for people's bad behavior,” Taggart said. “There are some kind of people who love to stir the pot.”
About 17 minutes after the post was created, it had garnered 74 comments, 23 reactions and plenty more reads. Soon afterward, one of Taggart’s moderators had deleted the post and prevented the poster from making any more posts for three days.
“Dear members – irrational fear based on false information is dangerous. DO NOT POST ABOUT PUBLIC HEALTH ISSUES,” said Russ Rowen, an administrator of the page, in an official announcement in their community. Rowen asked that all coronavirus-related articles are approved by admins before posting.
As the global pandemic of coronavirus spreads, people are relying upon whatever sources of information they trust to stay connected to updates. With the increased concern, some rely on news agencies, some try to go straight to the source and others might rely upon their friends and family.
The standard for content — and what could be presented as or appear to be a fact — is up to each person or organization. As for Taggart and her team, their rules and standards for all posts are simple: do no harm.
“I totally believe that we are responsible for each other. I’m not an individualist. I think we are all connected. When, as a creator of that group, I am absolutely responsible for trying to do good, and doing no harm,” Taggart said. “It’s a part of being a part of a society, y’know?”
Taggart first created her page in 2012 as a way to increase her business reach as a realtor. Once the page caught the community’s attention, its usage quickly grew beyond its intended purpose. However, Taggart adapted her mindset, found some content administrators she trusts, and has kept the page moving.
Based off of her experience as a content manager, she believes there is no way to make people only post accurate information. If a person wants to post misinformation, they can do that.
“If you tell that person there are real consequences to their actions, they don’t care,” Taggart said. “That’s what we learned about being so connected on social media. We’re not all good people. That person would believe they’re just having fun.”
As for Taggart’s page, however, she said their goal is to do their best to stop misinformation before it spreads too far.