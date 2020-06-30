Flagstaff businesses still navigating troubled waters as virus continues to spread

Conley wasn’t the only business owner who bemoaned a lack of state action and guidance throughout the COVID-19 crisis.

Aly and James Jay, the owners of Uptown Pubhouse, decided to close their business indefinitely before the governor's decision and said an absence of enforcement of social distancing at bars has been an issue.

Aly Jay said when Uptown reopened, they worked hard and spent a lot of money to make the bar as safe as they could, installing plastic shields and limiting the number of customers. So it has been discouraging to see other bars flaunt those rules with little to no consequences from the state, Aly Jay said.

As businesses reopened, the governor said bars that violated social distancing guidelines may lose their liquor licenses. But James Jay said in his view, that threat appears to have been empty.

“Somehow there should have been some oversight to make sure you weren’t having people suddenly crammed back into small spaces, because we see now that these are the spots where we’re having a lot of contracting of the virus,” Aly Jay said.

And that’s exactly why they felt re-closing was the right decision to make, James Jay said.