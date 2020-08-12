Flagstaff business adapt in face of national coin shortage

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Flagstaff's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The pandemic has left many Flagstaff businesses asking for change. Store manager Samual Farr said in a bid to get more coins, he and his employees have done just that.

Farr, who manages the Family Dollar near the intersection of Route 66 and North Fanning Drive, said they put up signs offering to purchase any coins customers could bring them.

Employees told customers if they brought in change, customers could exchange it for the same amount of paper money, Farr said.

Only a few customers have taken them up on the offer as of now, but Farr said they haven’t had to limit cash transactions in the same way other businesses have.

In the windows of businesses across Flagstaff, signs ask customers to only use a debit or credit card or bring exact change when making purchases because of the local effects of a national coin shortage.

To ensure his business has the change it needs to operate, Dan Ogden said he has been getting coins not from banks but from his own home.

“I have had to dig through personal change at home a couple of times just to supply my registers with rolled change,” said Ogden, who owns Ogden Cleaners.