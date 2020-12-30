Flagstaff braces for $2 increase in city minimum wage on Jan. 1

Harris said he is happy to see his employees making more money, but is concerned about the issues his business may have when competing with other dealerships across the state.

“I'm all for everybody making $15 an hour. What I'm not calling for is that Flagstaff is the only one doing it because it puts us at a competitive disadvantage. If the whole state was at $15, it’s a no-brainer,” Harris said. “I'm going to spend close to $200,000 extra in labor for the same number of labor hours in 2021 than my nearest competitors, and that puts us at a competitive disadvantage. That's my biggest concern.”

Harris said that will mean making some changes to how they operate, but it won’t mean laying people off.

They may defer new hires if current employees leave to see if they can simply redistribute those duties, Harris said. They will also have to find ways to reduce overtime and the hourly rates they charge for service will increase.

One thing Harris said won’t happen: raising the cost of the vehicles they sell. Because they are competing with dealerships across northern Arizona and even around the state, they can’t simply increase the price of the vehicles without running the risk of losing out on customers.