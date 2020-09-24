Flagstaff Bone & Joint to hold clinic in Sedona

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Flagstaff Bone & Joint will begin offering a monthly clinic at the practice’s new Sedona office, 120 Northview Road, Suite #1, starting Sept. 29.

Physical medicine and interventional spine doctor Marshall Meier and general orthopedic surgeon Brianna Patti will be available through this clinic for individuals in Sedona who are in need of specialized orthopedic or spine care. Dr. Meier offers nonsurgical care for back, neck and spine injuries and conditions, while Dr. Patti specializes in providing treatment for the ankle, elbow, foot, hand, hip, knee and shoulder as well as joint replacement and fracture care.

“Dr. Meier and I are proud to offer compassionate, expert care to the residents of Sedona and the surrounding areas, and we look forward to helping area residents get the expert care they need to get back to an active, healthy life,” Dr. Patti said in a news release.

Dr. Meier earned his medical degree from Drexel University College of Medicine, was an intern at the University of Utah School of Medicine and completed his residency at the University of Colorado School of Medicine. He also participated in a physical medicine and rehabilitation interventional spine fellowship at UCLA Spine Center in Los Angeles.