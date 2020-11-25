Flagstaff Bone & Joint sees more injuries from COVID-19 outdoor recreation

The practice was closed throughout most of March, April and May and when it reopened, it only saw limited patients. Its new Ambulatory Surgery Center, which opened in April to provide advanced outpatient surgeries, did not see patients for more than six weeks after its opening as a result of these closures.

Moezzi said his team at FBJ finally reached normal patient levels again in August, at about 50 to 60 patients a day, and have continued to see increased numbers — more than Moezzi has seen in at least three years — as patients seek the care they delayed over the summer through both in-person and telemedicine appointments, meet their insurance deductibles at the end of the year and continue to seek treatment for outdoor-related injuries.

For individuals who are participating in more outdoor activities, Moezzi encourages them to get the correct equipment, such as properly fitted bicycles or running shoes, to hydrate well, maintain a nutritious diet, warm up appropriately, cross-train when possible and to listen to their bodies to know when to rest.