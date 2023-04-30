Dr. Ross Jones, D.O., an orthopedic spine surgeon with Flagstaff Bone and Joint, was the first in northern Arizona to implant a pair of new devices, the prodisc C SK and C Vivo, in cervical total disc replacement surgery.

While disc replacement is a common procedure in response to certain injuries or conditions that cannot be treated with nonsurgical methods — Jones has done at least 350 since 2018 — the C Vivo and C SK are new models for the implants, with shapes that allow for more motion and a better fit to the patient’s anatomy.pair of new devices

In spine surgery, “levels’’ refer to the specific vertebrae involved. One-level indication, currently approved for the new devices and in use at Flagstaff Bone and Joint, refers to the placement of a single-disc replacement device, while two levels would add another disc replacement for the disc either directly above or below.

Two doctors at the practice — Jones and partner Dr. John Hall, M.D. — were part of the Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) Investigational Device Exemption (IDE) Trial for two level indication run by Centinel Spine, the company that makes the discs.

This sort of trial had previously been done with both disc replacement models for one level indication.

The difference in the new models from the previous prodisc C are the shapes and keel size — which give options for a better fit.

Traditionally, disc implants have a projecting bit on both ends called a keel that helps them to stay in place. The SK in C SK stands for small keel and the C Vivo has even smaller spurs to help it connect to the bone rather than any type of keel.

The improvements in prodiscs mean a smaller incision is required as a pathway for the keel and, alongside other aspects of their shapes, provide a closer match to the space the replacement disc needs to fill.

“Before, I [would] be putting a square peg in a round hole, and it worked really really good, but we want to be even more specific with the anatomy,” Jones said.

He added: “Now, when I’m in the operating room, I can actually match the patient’s anatomy with the correct style of implant at each individual level.”

The C Vivo also has a domed endplate to match the anatomy of cervical endplates in the body better. Endplates typically become flatter with wear, so domed endplate replacements are often used for younger patients — for example, someone with a herniated disc after a sports injury.

When working with bones, Jones said, having a device that more closely fits the shape of the gap reduces the chance the bone will settle around it.

“We don’t really want that. We want our bone to stay its normal shape so we want to conform the metal implant to their anatomy to prevent what we call settling,” he said. “ ... You want to do the widest footprint to prevent settling or migration with the shortest height and part of that conformity — getting an endplate that fits the patient’s anatomy — is preventing settling and preventing migration of the implant.”

Disc replacements are one option in a range of treatment options offered by Flagstaff Bone and Joint.

Jones referenced an algorithm Hall taught him that outlines the order in which the practice’s doctors treat their patients.

Until proven otherwise, Jones explained, patients are first a candidate for nonsurgical options, then motion preservation and anterior surgery (meaning, entering from the front, which is less invasive and requires a shorter recovery time). Only once those have all been ruled out do they consider posterior (from the back) or fusion surgeries.

“Here at Flagstaff Bone and Joint, we are very serious about patients undergoing every available type of conservative treatment before undergoing an operation like this,” Jones said, noting that the practice has two partners focused entirely on nonsurgical spine treatment.

“We’re trying to keep people as low on that ladder as we possibly can to provide them with the most relief, with the least amount of disruption of their spine, their motion, their daily activities,” he said.

The new discs offer another option for patients in the second category of that ladder, alongside procedures such as laminectomies and microdiscectomies. They might be used for conditions such as disc herniation, spinal cord pinching, nerve compression or disc degeneration from a previous injury where more conservative treatments are not an option.

Motion preservation is one of the top priorities in spine surgery, Jones said, and a benefit of these implants.

Basically, the idea is to keep as much motion in the spine as possible.

“Our body wants to move,” he said, “and whenever we stop motion, it actually creates its own level of pain for patients. So if we can avoid a fusion, we will. But even if we have to use that, it’s still a great technique to help a patient who needs an operation but isn’t a candidate for motion preservation surgery.”

The primary difference between spinal fusion and the disc replacement procedures is in retaining mobility, a large part of the surgeon’s role.

“When you fuse someone’s spine ... the level below and the level above inevitably have to work harder to move and they wear out when they do that,” Jones explained of the drawbacks of fusion, which he said can then create a domino effect across levels. “ ... Disc replacements, since they preserve motion rather than remove motion, that is where you get a lot of benefit years down the road at those other levels. You’re still spreading the workload equally across all of your disc spaces and all of your levels.”

More information can be found at flagstaffboneandjoint.com.