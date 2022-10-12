Flagstaff blacksmith competing on History Channel’s ‘Forged in Fire’ seeking more than a win

There were two kinds of forges that blacksmith Joshua Meyer expected to encounter when he agreed to compete before millions of viewers on the TV series “Forged in Fire.”

The first forge was the type you would expect from a History Channel series that calls blacksmiths to recreate iconic blade weapons from different times and cultures: a blacksmithing forge.

Meyer's familiar with this first kind of forge. The one he has in his home studio is about the size of a large toaster oven. It roars when ignited, throat full of burning propane torched in three separate streams from a 100-pound tank. It glows with a power that scorns its small size.

At full strength, this little blacksmithing forge is roughly one fourth as hot as our sun. It can easily transform almost every earthly metal.

But the second kind of forge was one Meyer expected and hoped would test his personal mettle.

“It’s not just a bladesmithing show, it's a pressure show,” Meyer of his TV appearance. The combination of cameras, clocks and competition engulfed Meyer and forced him to transform all he had learned about the process of blacksmithing.

“You’ve got to do things quick and fast,” he said. “You've got to cut processes out, you’ve got to make decisions.”

So great was the heat and pressure of this second kind of forge, that when Meyer emerged from beneath it, he exhaled a surge of emotion.

“When I was done with the show, I remember getting in the shower,” Meyer recalled. “I just started crying. It wasn't a cry of sadness, it was exhaustion. I was proud of myself; I did it. I didn't know what the results were going to be, but I did my best and I made good decisions.”

He added: “It was really good for me because I wanted to be pushed. It was everything I asked for.”

Meyer came to blacksmithing obliquely around seven years ago. He had always considered himself an artist, or at least someone who enjoyed working with his hands, but his blacksmithing skill metamorphosed out of a simple desire to grow closer to a brother that had already adopted the trade.

“We never had a falling out,” Meyer said of his brother, but the two lived in different states and drifted in the innocent way close people sometimes do.

“Blacksmithing was something that brought us back together,” he said.

Now, Meyer blacksmiths full time. He offers a range of artistic services and products out of a studio on Flagstaff’s east side. It’s an attractive space with a patio enclosed by blue shipping containers, strawberry bushes in the front and an array of exotic blades in the back.

“I never would have expected that I would have enjoyed making blades as much as I do,” Meyer said. At first, he thought they were too straightforward — artistically limiting and “utilitarian.”

The more he explored the craft, the more that opinion changed.

“There's no limit to what I can do,” Meyer said. “I can get as creative as you want."

Since he has been a blacksmith, opportunities to test limits — like competing on “Forged in Fire” — are something Meyer has looked for in his art. Most frequently, he tests the limits of his materials by subjecting them to cycles of tempering and quenching that invoke what Meyer calls “the alchemy of the steel” and bring forth different properties of strength and pliability.

“Especially on the show,” Meyer said. “You had to know the alchemy of the steel.”

Other times, Meyer looks to test the limits of his creativity by re-imaging form and function. He enjoys making knives out of railroad ties and turning scrap metal into furniture (which can be found at Flagstaff’s Dark Sky Brewing). He’s ruminating on an art project for which he would forge a “really beautiful sword,” tie it into a knot and hang it on a wall.

“Not because I’m anti-sword,” Meyer explained. He just wants to see how such a thing would appear in reality. He’s looking for new faces in familiar objects.

“I'm the kid that used to lay on the grass and look at the clouds and go, ‘It's a bird!’” he said.

The final way that Meyers likes to test limits is by eschewing convenience. He has a high-powered hydraulic press that can flatten hot steel in an instant, but he prefers his anvils and hammers.

They’re harder to use and more time consuming, but Meyer said hammers are to a blacksmith as brushes are to a painter, convenient or not.

According to his website bio, Meyer’s relationship with convenience was influenced by his birth and upbringing on the South Pacific island of Papua New Guinea. There he participated in a place and culture “away from the distractions of the Western world.” His childhood included “countless hours outdoors” amid the people and jungles of his island home.

“I learned about life through the eyes and wisdom of this ancient land,” Meyer wrote in his bio.

When Meyer’s family moved “back” to the United States — from which his parents originated — he found life to be “intriguing and more convenient.”

“But it was harder to remain grounded,” he wrote.

Blacksmithing -- and being creative in general -- is one way Meyer has sought to ground himself.

“It’s not just the end result,” he said. “It’s the process.”

That’s not say that end results don't count for anything. When Meyer regards his finished creations -- whether they be blade or sculpture or coat hook -- he feels an encouragement, a remembrance.

“It makes you remember that you're enough,” he said.

As a teacher, it’s this feeling of remembrance that Meyer’s tries to recreate for his students.

“A lot of us just forget that we can make stuff and think, ‘I'm not artistic,’” Meyer said, dismissing the sentiment. “Everybody’s artistic.”

Whether his students enter the studio as accomplished craftspeople or complete novices, Meyer said, he loves to give people the opportunity to push themselves and try to provide the same opportunities he desires for himself.

He takes joy in being there to help guide people in the navigation of their own creative limits.

“And after a couple of hours, when they finish and they're saying, ‘I made this,’ it's like they walked out of here with some pride,” Meyer said. “Some sense of ‘I can do anything if I did that.’”

In this way, Meyer tries to bring the two forges of metal and mettle together into his everyday blacksmithing practice. The high stress of a timed, competitive TV show environment is only one way to apply pressure onto oneself -- such a test can also be engendered in a stretch of creative imagination or in the pursuit of new skills.

Whatever the test, Meyer said the rewards of applying heat to one’s personal mettle can be symbolized by a step crucial to all blacksmithing: the refreshing moment of rumbling steam that follows when a piece of hot steel is “quenched” in water.

“["Forged in Fire"] quenched my soul,” Meyer said. “It satisfied.”

Meyer appears on Season 9, Episode 23 of “Forged in Fire,” available for streaming on Netflix, The History Channel, and Hulu Plus. The episode will also air live on the History Channel the evening of Wednesday, Oct. 12 — exact time depends on cable provider.

To contact Joshua Meyer, learn more about his blacksmithing, or sign up for a class, visit www.the-quench.com.