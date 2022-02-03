Flagstaff Birth Collective offers pediatric and perinatal services in northern Arizona

A new birth collective started in Flagstaff recently, expanding options for families in northern Arizona. The Flagstaff Birth Collective is starting its third month after opening Dec. 1.

The collective’s providers primarily offer services for pregnant people, newborns and families through the prenatal, birth and postpartum periods.

It is in many ways a continuation of the work done by the Flagstaff Birth Center, which closed in September 2021. Several of the collective’s members were providers for the birth center before it closed.

“It was devastating for us as providers for the community,” acupuncturist Tally Thomas said of the birth center’s closing.

She said the motivation to start the collective was to ensure people in Flagstaff and the surrounding area continued to have a variety of birthing options.

“I think when the birth center closed, we all wanted to keep that sense of community and working together,” said certified nurse midwife Jana Bowditch, adding that the center's providers had kept in contact while trying to decide their next steps.

The birth center was “really special for us as providers,” Bowditch said, “but also such an amazing wealth of resources in one place. [It] was such a valuable offering to the community that we didn’t want to lose. …So we just kept that momentum going after the birth center closed and had this vision for having a collective for ourselves and to offer the community.”

Lactation consultant Maya Radoccia-Kennen said the collective is “a continuation of the community environment that the birth center provided,” bringing providers who serve families at a similar life phase together in the same place.

One of the collective’s main benefits, said chiropractor Betsy Decker, is the “collaboration of care” it is able to offer.

“I think one of the beauties of what we have to offer is all of these amazing providers all under the same roof,” Decker said. “... Our services are different but work so well together that we’re constantly referring to each other."

Decker added: “When we do that, we see people’s health improve exponentially, and being able to offer that in-house is just such a convenience for the family."

She said perinatal and early childhood periods can be overwhelming for families. Pediatric physical therapist Erin Martinez added that the office allowed families to receive multiple services at the same time and place, and providers were able to make referrals to meet needs as they surfaced.

“It’s really fun to be able to treat a family along a spectrum,” Martinez said. “To be able to have this group of women that so well serves our community and our patients…it’s amazing to be a part of.”

Flagstaff Birth Collective’s physical space has offices and a classroom, shared by its providers using a rotating schedule. Despite its name, and the services offered by a few of its practitioners, the collective doesn’t offer birth services in its office.

What it does offer is just about everything else.

The collective currently has several providers, including Bowditch, Decker, Martinez, Radoccia-Kennen and Thomas.

Bowditch's services include home birth and well-woman gynecological care. Decker is a doula and chiropractor, serving prenatal, postpartum and pediatric patients.

Thomas practices traditional Chinese medicine in addition to acupuncture, with a clinical focus on perinatal support. She provides nutritional counseling and placenta encapsulation, among other services.

Martinez has a self-described passion for treating plagiocephaly (flat head) and torticollis (crooked neck), among other conditions, and Radoccia-Kennen runs a free weekly lactation support group.

The collective’s other practitioners offer services such as pelvic floor physical therapy, massage therapy, Reiki and embodiment guidance.

The classroom, which is available to rent, currently hosts the lactation group and music classes for kids 5 and younger. In the future, they hope to expand offerings to include tummy time classes and childbirth education.

The providers said their hope for the birth collective going forward is to continue to bring in additional providers and have a positive impact on the community.

“It’s just being able to reach more people, being accessible to more people and being able to impact our community positively,” Martinez said.

More information about the Flagstaff Birth Collective, including services and provider biographies, can be found on Facebook or Instagram. It can be contacted at flagstaffbirthcollective@gmail.com.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.