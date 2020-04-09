Flagstaff Biking Organization cancels events around bike to work week

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Flagstaff Biking Organization won’t be promoting or holding any events to coincide with Bike to Work Week and Bike to School Week next month due to the current pandemic.

In a post to the organization’s website, the group said there was no way to conform to social distancing practices at the events such as the Bike Bazaar and Swap, Ice Cream Social and Bike to Breakfast.

And even if the crisis ends prior to the week, the Biking Organization said it is not comfortable asking for donations to support the events given how many local businesses are struggling.

“If you are still needing to get to work, consider riding your bike as a means to maintain social distance, stay healthy and minimize your environmental impact to the planet. Cycling is one of the best ways to get a few moments to clear your head and find some sanity, away from the terrible news of the day,” the organization’s post reads.

The organization also canceled its usual trail building events during which volunteers would work with the Forest Service to construct and maintain trails.

Both the Forest Service and Coconino County Parks and Recreation have placed restrictions on what can be done on public lands during the crisis.