Flagstaff bicyclists involved in deadly tow truck collision were riding to promote safety

“They continue to experience some physical pain as well as deep physical pain at the loss of their friend, Jo,” Crocco-Kahn said. “Having close loved ones come to visit has done so much to lift their spirit."

Crocco-Kahn said her sibling is determined to heal and is getting stronger each day. They are looking forward to resuming climbing, hiking and engaging in the community.

“They receive daily updates from their family and close friends on the continued outpouring of love and well wishes. They have expressed deep gratitude for all the support from the community,” Crocco-Kahn said.

As of Wednesday afternoon, a fundraiser for Crocco had raised more than $17,000 in less than five days. A pair of fundraisers organized to support all of the injured cyclists had raised a cumulative total of more than $130,000.

It appears that among the victims being treated in the hospital is community member Andres Adauto, better known to many as “Dapper Dre,” according to posts on social media.

Adauto’s family released an update on his condition Friday stating that his injuries were serious and his road to recovery will be lengthy.