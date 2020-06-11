Flagstaff-based runners set new treadmill world records in Chaski Challenge

"One crucial change we did make was practicing race-pace efforts on the treadmill," said Raneri, an athlete and coach with McKirdy Trained. "It allowed us to become more familiar with both the race distance and specificity of the terrain."

The result for Raneri is another he can tack on to his successful spring. Even though he hasn't been competing in races due to the COVID-19 pandemic forcing the cancellation and postponement events, he's been reaching milestones in his career. Across the last few months, Raneri has posted a 10K time of 29:33, a mile time of 4:09 and a 14:06 5K -- all at altitude.

"Even though races have been canceled or postponed, my gratitude for the sport has grown tremendously," he said in an email. "I know the work I’m doing and the time that I’m investing in my passion will pay dividends down the road. James (McKirdy) and I have discussed this many times. We know what we’re capable of achieving and are ready to accomplish monster performances on the world stage. And like everyone else, we’re putting in the necessary work to be prepared for when the time comes to race."

For Hall, setting the new world record was a great way to keep bouncing back from a disappointing 2020 U.S. Olympic Marathon Team Trials, which she did not finish, while also doing something for the greater good.

"It’s a hard time for our sport, people need something to train for, and I wanted to be part of a creative event that was meeting that need and hopefully provide some entertainment," Halls said. "In the process, I got a really good benchmark of my fitness."

