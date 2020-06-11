Flagstaff-based runners set new treadmill world records in Chaski Challenge

Sara Hall and John Raneri were waiting for a good challenge to come along.
So when the Chaski Challenge popped up on the calendar, the Flagstaff-based runners threw down the gauntlet. Then they had to find a treadmill that was fast enough to keep up with them.
Hall and Raneri both ran world records last week, setting new best treadmill times in the half marathon during the Chaski Challenge, with the former clocking 1:09:03 and the latter hitting 1:03:08. While Raneri just came in under the former record time of 1:03:37, Hall blasted the women's former record of 1:20:43.
The new women's Chaski Challenge record was set on Thursday in Phoenix, and the men's was broken at elevation on Friday. The results were made official Saturday, the final day to try to break the record.
Hall's personal treadmill had been broken, so she took advantage of a trip to the Valley -- and the lower altitude -- that involved going to Maximum Mobility Chiropractic, where she ran for the record. The week before taking on the challenge, she was on vacation with her family "sleeping in a camper in Colorado."
"I had been feeling good in training, but had run 115 miles that week, all at really high elevations, with a few hard workouts," Hall said in an email. "So I didn’t know how fresh I’d be. But sea level felt very good, and I was able to find a good rhythm and keep notching the pace down. I ran the second half in a 5:07 pace -- which I’ve never done in a half before -- and was just a few seconds from my personal best in the end."
Her personal best heading into the challenge stood at 1:08:58.
Both runners were intrigued initially about the idea of competing in the Chaski Challenge, telling their agents they would be ready to go. But the task of setting world records on a treadmill ended up being different for each runner.
"I tend to get the best out of myself when it's me against the clock," Raneri said. "Running on a treadmill was no issue at all. I felt stronger than ever and mentally was very sharp."
Hall also felt strong physically, and that ended up being part of her motivation to stay fiercely engaged.
"Running on a treadmill is definitely more boring than running outside and competing against others, so mentally it was more challenging," Hall said. "I tried to just break it up and take it one mile at a time. As it went on, I got excited about how fast I was running and how easy that felt, so then it went by faster near the end."
Not everything was different for the two while dealing with the run. Neither did much to drastically alter their training before the challenge in order to prepare for stationary running on a treadmill.
Hall said she went at the challenge as if it had been an intense training run, but ended up running it on just the right day, surprising herself with the effort. Raneri, meanwhile, said he did make slight adjustments to his training in order to have a good treadmill half marathon.
"One crucial change we did make was practicing race-pace efforts on the treadmill," said Raneri, an athlete and coach with McKirdy Trained. "It allowed us to become more familiar with both the race distance and specificity of the terrain."
The result for Raneri is another he can tack on to his successful spring. Even though he hasn't been competing in races due to the COVID-19 pandemic forcing the cancellation and postponement events, he's been reaching milestones in his career. Across the last few months, Raneri has posted a 10K time of 29:33, a mile time of 4:09 and a 14:06 5K -- all at altitude.
"Even though races have been canceled or postponed, my gratitude for the sport has grown tremendously," he said in an email. "I know the work I’m doing and the time that I’m investing in my passion will pay dividends down the road. James (McKirdy) and I have discussed this many times. We know what we’re capable of achieving and are ready to accomplish monster performances on the world stage. And like everyone else, we’re putting in the necessary work to be prepared for when the time comes to race."
For Hall, setting the new world record was a great way to keep bouncing back from a disappointing 2020 U.S. Olympic Marathon Team Trials, which she did not finish, while also doing something for the greater good.
"It’s a hard time for our sport, people need something to train for, and I wanted to be part of a creative event that was meeting that need and hopefully provide some entertainment," Halls said. "In the process, I got a really good benchmark of my fitness."
Mike Hartman can be reached at 556-2255 or at mhartman@azdailysun.com. Follow him on Twitter @AZDS_Hartman.
