Flagstaff bars, gyms, dine-in restaurants, more to close Tuesday in response to coronavirus
alert featured

As of 8 p.m. tonight, dozens of businesses in Flagstaff will be facing temporary closures due to a proclamation by Mayor Coral Evans in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The measure was part of an effort to stop the spread of a global pandemic and coincide with the closure of every bar, gym, yoga studio, recreational facility and entertainment venue in Flagstaff.

“I was elected to look after the health and well-being of our community,” Evans told the Arizona Daily Sun after the proclamation. “The precautions I’m taking are definitely drastic.”

Evans added she takes the charge given to her by the voters very seriously and made the decision after careful consideration.

The message came just over 24 hours after the City of Flagstaff declared a state of emergency and after schools across Arizona were closed until at least March 27 by decree of Gov. Doug Ducey.

All restaurants and coffee shops that normally served food on the premises will no longer be able to do so. Instead, customers will be required to get it delivered or pick it up themselves, be it at a drive-thru or at the curb. For the duration of these restrictions, the City of Flagstaff downtown paid parking program (ParkFlag) will be suspended.

The measure is currently slated to be in effect from Tuesday, March 17 until Wednesday, April 1.

The Flagstaff City Council held an emergency meeting on coronavirus measures Monday afternoon. Spokespeople for the City and APS said they would not be shutting off utilities due to unpaid bills for the foreseeable future.

Earlier, on Sunday, the City of Flagstaff declared a state of emergency due to the impacts of COVID-19, according to a press release. The declaration allows the city to seek resources and recovery assistance.

There are no confirmed cases in Coconino County at this time.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

The vast majority of people recover from the new virus. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness may take three to six weeks to recover.

BUSINESS OWNERS SCRAMBLE

Nearly 12 hours before the proclamation from the mayor, John Conley, the owner of the popular eastside restaurants Salsa Brava and Fat Olives, made a post on Facebook that he would be closing his two restaurants for a minimum of two weeks.

“The only argument not to close is a financial argument and I’m not willing to go there when the health and well-being of my employees, my family and this community are at stake,” Conley told the Arizona Daily Sun. “We thought we had weeks and then we would come to a point where we would have days and then we knew we would come to a point where we would have hours but we got there a lot quicker.”

Conley’s announcement also highlighted the difficult and rapidly evolving choices being faced by businesses across northern Arizona as they decide how to respond to the growing pandemic.

But while Salsa Brava, Fat Olives, Bright Side Bookshop, Mountain Sports and Harkins Theaters were just a number of the businesses that announced closures by the end of Monday, not all businesses came to the same conclusion. Arizona Snowbowl, which is not subject to the mayor's proclamation, was open Monday and as of press time was still evaluating its options for Tuesday. Several ski resorts in other states have shuttered recently due to concerns over the coronavirus.

Even before the mayor's closures, both the owner of Pizzacletta Caleb Schiff and Kevin Heinonen, owner of The Annex, Tinderbox and The Tourist Home, said they were looking at transitioning to a pick-up-only business model.

Heinonen said they have been discussing such measures for about two weeks but just like Conley, he didn’t think it would reach this point so quickly.

Both said they don’t have plans to lay off any employees, but Schiff said the reality of the situation may mean significant cuts in employee hours.

Heinonen said they are establishing an employee fund that will be paid into with the sale of gift cards. For every $100 of gift cards sold, $25 of that will be going to the employee fund.

The Greater Flagstaff Chamber of Commerce also announced earlier in the day it was putting together two new web pages to assist businesses and residents.

The websites would list the status of various businesses, whether they were operating or not, in real-time. The second site would be dedicated to those businesses that are remaining open and would list any sales and promotions those businesses are pushing.

Conley said he made the decision to close his restaurants after discussing the situation with several medical professionals and the mayor over the weekend, but added the decision is different for every business.

Conley said he had been transitioning to pick-up-only service like what both Heinonen and Schiff were considering, but decided against it.

For the first week, Conley is keeping nearly all of his employees on while they use the time to essentially refurbish both restaurants, repairing anything that has been broken, repainting and doing a deep clean.

Conley said both restaurants' labor costs add up to about $119,000 a month and while most of their employees are students who have told him they will simply move back in with their parents, he employs others who rely on their jobs to support themselves and their families.

And based on their projections, by dipping into savings, Conley said they believe they can support many on their staff for about a month.

“I didn’t think I would be going into my savings to pay my employees because of a potential month-long closure; however, I think that’s part of a moral responsibility, whatever you want to call it, a moral compass,” Conley said. “We’ve had a really good run as a direct result of our employees -- because without them we're [expletive] -- and then how this community supported us, so it’s kind of a no-brainer.”

Flagstaff closures and cancellations

Flagstaff Mayor Coral Evans has issued a proclamation deemed necessary for the protection of life and property in the city of Flagstaff closing a number of businesses and establishments to members of the public. This proclamation is effective March 17 at 8 p.m. through April 1 at 11:59 p.m.

All restaurants, food courts, cafes, coffeehouses, retail food facilities, and other similar businesses and establishments are prohibited from serving food and beverages for consumption on premises. Members of the public are prohibited from entering and remaining to dine or consume beverages. Businesses that typically offer food and beverages for on-premises consumption are instead encouraged to offer food and beverage using delivery, window, drive-through or drive-up service. If a business chooses to offer this type of “to-go” service, members of the public may remain on its premises for the purpose of picking up their food or beverage orders.

The proclamation also closes the following:

• Bars, taverns, brew pubs, breweries, microbreweries, distilleries, wineries, tasting rooms, special licensees, clubs, and other similar businesses and establishments offering alcoholic beverages for on-premises consumption.

• Theaters, cinemas, and indoor and outdoor performance venues.

• Libraries and museums.

• Gymnasiums, fitness centers, recreation centers, indoor sports facilities, indoor exercise facilities, exercise studios, yoga and barre studios, and other similar facilities.

• Bingo halls, bowling alleys, indoor climbing facilities, skating rinks, and other similar recreational or entertainment facilities.

The restrictions do not apply to any of the following:

• Grocery stores, markets, convenience stores and other similar businesses and establishments that offer food and beverage not for on-premises consumption;

• Pharmacies and drug stores;

• Food banks and food pantries;

• Cafeterias, commissaries, and restaurants located within health care facilities, nursing homes, shelters, group homes, places of worship, or similar facilities; and

• Cafeterias, commissaries, and restaurants located within or on the premises of institutions of higher learning.

• Vendors and concessionaires located within the Flagstaff Airport.

Hours of operation change for some Flagstaff grocery stores

While many businesses are closing as the COVID-19 outbreak continues to change requirements from both local and federal governments, many grocery and retail stories have adjusted their hours in order to keep shelves stocked.

Most have now announced changes to their regular business hours, including Bashas’, Fry’s, Natural Grocers, Safeway, Sam’s Club, Walmart and Whole Foods. In addition to changes to their hours of operation, some have also adjusted the hours of prepared food within the stores. Among them, Whole Foods announced its hot bars would be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. while its salad bar will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Many have also already reduced the number of items customers could purchase in one trip, including hand sanitizer, toilet paper and cold medicine.

  • Bashas’: 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.
  • Fry’s: 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.
  • Natural Grocers: 8:30 a.m. to 7:35 p.m.
  • Safeway Cedar and 89: 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.
  • Safeway Plaza: 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.
  • Sam’s Club: Mon. to Sat. 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Sun. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Sprouts: 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
  • Target: 8 a.m. to 11 p.m.
  • Walmart: 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.
  • Whole Foods: 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

County offering COVID-19 swab testing for people with doctor’s orders

Coconino County has established a drive-up COVID-19 specimen collection facility at Fort Tuthill. The site will be available for swab testing from noon — 4 p.m. on Monday, March 16. Beginning Tuesday, March 17, hours for drive-up testing will be from 9 a.m. — 4 p.m.

An order from a medical provider is required for testing. Testing sites are not open to the public and people without proper documentation will be turned away.

Once collection is complete, the specimen will be taken to a nearby test site for COVID-19 testing. This laboratory can test 150 samples per day, a number that could change over time, said Deputy County Manager Marie Peoples. The County will continue to send samples to the Arizona State Public Health Laboratory when necessary. 

“Having a laboratory in our community helps with ease of transport and response time which really benefits everybody,” Peoples said.

A COVID-19 Information Line is available at 928-679-7300 from 8 a.m. – 9 p.m. daily for people who have questions. People can also email questions to COVID19Information@coconino.az.gov.

