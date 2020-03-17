Flagstaff bars, gyms, dine-in restaurants, more to close Tuesday in response to coronavirus

The Flagstaff City Council held an emergency meeting on coronavirus measures Monday afternoon. Spokespeople for the City and APS said they would not be shutting off utilities due to unpaid bills for the foreseeable future.

Earlier, on Sunday, the City of Flagstaff declared a state of emergency due to the impacts of COVID-19, according to a press release. The declaration allows the city to seek resources and recovery assistance.

There are no confirmed cases in Coconino County at this time.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

The vast majority of people recover from the new virus. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness may take three to six weeks to recover.

BUSINESS OWNERS SCRAMBLE

Nearly 12 hours before the proclamation from the mayor, John Conley, the owner of the popular eastside restaurants Salsa Brava and Fat Olives, made a post on Facebook that he would be closing his two restaurants for a minimum of two weeks.