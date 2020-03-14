Flagstaff arts scene braces for coronavirus: Local cultural institutions take precautions, will cancel events if necessary

The venue is also in close communication with touring artists, allowing them to make the final decision as to whether or not they will play shows there. Additionally, the Orpheum has installed four hand sanitizer dispensers inside the venue and is encouraging social distancing—a practice that’s not particularly easy in the case of crowded concerts or film screenings. The Orpheum has five more events scheduled for March and a total of 10 for April, including an appearance by famed rap artist Tech N9NE as well as the Flagstaff Music Festival, which includes a lineup of at least seven local bands.

Flagstaff Symphony Orchestra, whose performances take place at Ardrey Auditorium on the Northern Arizona University campus, is also refraining from canceling events—for now. NAU announced Thursday that it would be moving all classes online for two weeks following spring break with an evaluation as to whether or not they would resume in person classes after that.

FSO director Larry Lang said Friday that the organization would proceed with its concert later that evening, featuring a performance by violin virtuoso Rachel Barton Pine. However, staff received several calls from concertgoers saying they would be staying home.

