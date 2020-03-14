Flagstaff arts scene braces for coronavirus: Local cultural institutions take precautions, will cancel events if necessary

Saturday, March 15. 12 p.m. update:
Flagstaff Shakespeare Festival has postponed its second weekend performances of A Lie of the Mind (March 20 and 21). The production will be remounted May 16-17. Tickets will be automatically transferred. For more, email ssmallwood@flagartscouncil.org. Saturday, March 14 performances are still set to take place.
Saturday, March 15. 11 a.m. update:
As of early Saturday, March 14 a number of Orpheum Theater events had been cancelled or postponed. St. Patrick's Day in Ireland (scheduled for Saturday, March 14) was canceled; MSSV (scheduled for March 21) has been postponed; Corb Lund (scheduled for March 22) has been postponed; Lee Camp (scheduled for Mach 28) has been canceled. Visit www.orpheumflagstaff.com for more.
Flagstaff arts scene braces for coronavirus
From galleries and theaters to museums and concert venues, it’s undeniable that most art-going experiences usually involve being in semi-crowded spaces. Declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization, COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, poses an increased challenge to art institutions locally and around the world with several forced to weigh the difficult decision of closing their doors.
Flagstaff is a town with live music every night, a place that prides itself on its dedication to the arts. According to a 2017 Americans for the Arts study, more than 3,000 jobs in the city owe their existence to money generated through nonprofit arts organizations. The study also found that nonprofit arts organizations bring in about $90 million to the city’s economy and generate about $4.6 million in local tax revenue.
Though coronavirus has not yet affected Flagstaff to the extent it has other cities, (as of Friday there had been two samples tested and both results came back negative) several organizations are on high alert. These include arts and cultural institutions, which are putting measures in place to protect the safety of patrons and employees as the number of U.S. cases continues to rise.
In larger municipalities like New York City, where coronavirus cases currently sit at more than 400, several arts organizations and cultural institutions have shuttered. The Metropolitan Museum of Art ceased all operations on Friday, March 13, with no date as to when it would reopen, and Broadway theaters will remain closed until April 12. In California, Governor Gavin Newsom announced the capping of public gatherings at 250 people. In Oklahoma, Massachusetts, Washington, Texas and New Mexico, the story is much of the same.
So how is the Flagstaff arts scene taking precautions in the face of COVID-19?
On Thursday, Flagstaff’s Orpheum Theater, a venue with a maximum capacity of 1,000 people, issued a statement that its shows would proceed as planned but that staff members were closely monitoring recommendations put out by Coconino County and, by extension, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“Currently, we have no plans to postpone any scheduled event on our calendar, or plans to reject offers to book new dates later in 2020,” the Orpheum release stated.
The venue is also in close communication with touring artists, allowing them to make the final decision as to whether or not they will play shows there. Additionally, the Orpheum has installed four hand sanitizer dispensers inside the venue and is encouraging social distancing—a practice that’s not particularly easy in the case of crowded concerts or film screenings. The Orpheum has five more events scheduled for March and a total of 10 for April, including an appearance by famed rap artist Tech N9NE as well as the Flagstaff Music Festival, which includes a lineup of at least seven local bands.
Flagstaff Symphony Orchestra, whose performances take place at Ardrey Auditorium on the Northern Arizona University campus, is also refraining from canceling events—for now. NAU announced Thursday that it would be moving all classes online for two weeks following spring break with an evaluation as to whether or not they would resume in person classes after that.
FSO director Larry Lang said Friday that the organization would proceed with its concert later that evening, featuring a performance by violin virtuoso Rachel Barton Pine. However, staff received several calls from concertgoers saying they would be staying home.
You have free articles remaining.
“Several of our patrons have told us they will not be attending [the concert] and we respect their decision. We are also considering ways to keep the audience members who attend tonight at the recommended social distance this evening, as we expect to have many empty seats,” Lang said.
In the entertainment industry, where ticket sales are often critical to financial survival, many institutions are hoping the outbreak does not worsen.
Lang admitted it would “have a tremendously negative impact on our financial status,” if cancellations would have to be implemented. He then said he hoped community members would continue to support the orchestra through its ongoing 70th anniversary fundraising campaign.
“Fortunately, while I've had to cancel concerts for various other reasons related to extreme weather events, or national emergencies like 9/11, I have never experienced anything like the coronavirus in my entire career,” Lang said.
Currently FSO is following NAU guidelines. If the university closes Audrey Auditorium for the orchestra’s April 17 concert, they will cancel the show. “Our first priority is the safety of our patrons,” he added.
Theatrikos Theatre Company is also currently slated to proceed with its upcoming events, including the premier of the musical Matilda beginning March 27, Theatrikos executive director Chris Verrill said. Come March 23, the theater company will make a final decision as to whether or not the show will take place.
“‘The show must go on,’ is an important part of the spirit of Broadway at Theatrikos,” Verrill said. “But more important than that is the health and well being of our patrons, cast, crew and northern Arizona community.”
As of Friday morning, both Phoenix Theatre and Arizona Broadway Theatre, two major establishments in the city, were going forward with their shows for the weekend.
Experimental music program Interference Series, which hosts weekly events, has so far canceled two performances--one on March 28 and another on April 4.
Flagstaff Arts Council has several upcoming performances as well as an April exhibition planned for the Coconino Center for the Arts. Flagstaff Shakespeare Festival’s March 13-21 run of Sam Shepard’s A Lie of the Mind is scheduled to be held at CCA as well.
As of Friday, the only cancellation at CCA was for the Sunday, March 15 Socks in the Frying Pan concert. More cancellations or postponements are possible, FAC’s Sarah Smallwood wrote in an email.
“We are monitoring things closely and taking it day by day,” she said.
The Museum of Northern Arizona is maintaining regular hours, with interactive kids’ activities, including coloring stations with communal crayons being replaced by activities that kids can do individually; For example, using personal drawing sheets and pencils.
“One of the reasons we feel that [staying open] is OK, is we’re in a situation where someone can come and look at the exhibits without having to touch things. And there’s enough space that people can keep that social distance,” Kristan Hutchison, marketing director for MNA, said.
The museum has the ability to retrofit its many summer festivals, with plans in place to do so if need be.
On Friday evening the Museum of Contemporary Art Flagstaff (MOCAF) announced it would be suspending all events at its 555 Blackbird Roost location until further notice.