Flagstaff Arts Council announces 15 recipients for first round of COVID-19 Nonprofit Relief Fund

Almost two years since opening its doors to the public, nonprofit community STEAM organization Tynkertopia was feeling the love.
“We have had over 10,000 folks through the door which is totally amazing to me. These are not unique visitors because many of our visitors are regular, but to know that we have met such a need in the community [is a good feeling],” Dr. Alice Christie, Tynkertopia founder, said. “Many parents have said, ‘We didn’t know what we were missing until Tynkertopia opened,’ so I think that that is the greatest accomplishment.”
Despite having been shuttered for the past seven weeks due to social distancing measures prompted by the coronavirus pandemic, Christie has been making sure kids of all ages are able to exercise their brains with her signature hands-on science, technology, engineering, art and math-related projects through take-home kits distributed by the Boys and Girls Club of Flagstaff. And, as one of 15 grant recipients of the Flagstaff Arts Council’s COVID-19 Nonprofit Relief Fund, Tynkertopia plans to return to offering in-person activities once it’s deemed safe to do so.
The first round of grant money raised by FAC amounted to $19,000—made possible with the support of a $5,000 matching grant from the Flagstaff Rotary Club and donations from nearly 70 community members—with the funds being dispersed to local art, science and culture nonprofits through grants ranging from $250 to $2,500.
“The amazing thing about this town is that so many people have stepped up to the plate and donated,” Christie said.
“I posted on my personal Facebook page, ‘I wish we didn’t have to make this a thing, but I’m glad that we’re able to make it a thing,’” Jonathan Stone, FAC executive director, said.
The biggest expenses that had been looming over Christie’s head in the wake of mandated closures were rent, insurance and utilities for Tynktertopia’s 4th Street location. As of April 30, however, Tynkertopia has temporarily moved out of that space, turning its main focus to creating 230 take-home STEAM projects for children to work on each week.
With the $2,000 Tynkertopia received from FAC’s relief fund, Christie will be able to continue purchasing materials—glue sticks, rulers, construction paper and more—to include in the kits and pay her part-time employee to put them together. Online Zoom meetings each Monday, Wednesday and Friday also introduce STEAM-related challenges participants can do with materials they likely already have at home, with Flagstaff children tuning in as well as some in Cottonwood and the Verde Valley. Christie said she hopes to expand the video series to offer daily projects.
As mandated closures stretch into the eighth week, organizations are feeling the strain even with relief funding, especially for those performance-based organizations that will likely be the last to safely continue in-person programming. Enter a suggestion from the Flagstaff City Council to reallocate $100,000 from the city’s Art & Science Fund—itself funded by Bed, Board, & Beverage Tax Revenues—to support the arts council’s efforts.
Applications are now open for a second round of grants offered by FAC’s COVID-19 Nonprofit Relief Fund, with $87,000 of the reallocated funds designated for the relief program.
“We are fortunate to be able to reprioritize projects in the current BBB Art & Science fund budget to support this important program,” Eliza Kretzmann, City of Flagstaff Beautification, Arts & Sciences manager, said. “These funds are dedicated for the arts, culture and science nonprofit sector, and we couldn’t think of a more responsive use of these funds than to provide additional support to our partner Flagstaff Arts Council’s grant programs to the community.”
“We were thrilled to have the amount of people we had contribute to the first round, but 100,000 is a lot of money to raise 10 or 20 dollars at a time, and we were really thankful that the city was able to do this,” Stone said.
For many businesses in Flagstaff, whether it has been easy to transition to virtual programming or not, it’s the energy of customers and patrons that truly breathes life into each endeavor.
One of Christie’s favorite aspects of operating Tynkertopia the past 18 months has been the joy of each child as they walk through the doors, something she looks forward to experiencing again.
“NAU is, at this point, planning on having face-to-face classes on campus starting in late August,” Christie said. “Flagstaff Union [School District] hasn’t said anything yet, but my guideline is going to be what the schools are doing, because if kids are gathering in schools, they can gather in Tynkertopia.
“It’s uncertain but I’m very optimistic,” she added. “I think it will help us grow and be more impactful in the future.”
