Flagstaff Arts Council announces 15 recipients for first round of COVID-19 Nonprofit Relief Fund

Applications are now open for a second round of grants offered by FAC’s COVID-19 Nonprofit Relief Fund, with $87,000 of the reallocated funds designated for the relief program.

“We are fortunate to be able to reprioritize projects in the current BBB Art & Science fund budget to support this important program,” Eliza Kretzmann, City of Flagstaff Beautification, Arts & Sciences manager, said. “These funds are dedicated for the arts, culture and science nonprofit sector, and we couldn’t think of a more responsive use of these funds than to provide additional support to our partner Flagstaff Arts Council’s grant programs to the community.”

“We were thrilled to have the amount of people we had contribute to the first round, but 100,000 is a lot of money to raise 10 or 20 dollars at a time, and we were really thankful that the city was able to do this,” Stone said.

For many businesses in Flagstaff, whether it has been easy to transition to virtual programming or not, it’s the energy of customers and patrons that truly breathes life into each endeavor.

One of Christie’s favorite aspects of operating Tynkertopia the past 18 months has been the joy of each child as they walk through the doors, something she looks forward to experiencing again.