Flagstaff Arts and Leadership Academy staff, students respond to 2020 through Social Justice Symposium

“You have all these things that have been happening, and how can we not, as a learning institution, react to that and provide these opportunities for our community to discuss in dialog and reflect when it is just such a big, profound thing,” Khatibi said.

Reece Dominguez, 16, a junior and president of FALA’s Indigenous Youth Club, moderated the first BIPOC session on Feb. 12, and planned to share his own experiences as a member of the Hopi tribe in Friday’s symposium, alongside a choir performance.

“There were people who were Hispanic and people who were from a different tribe than I was, and it was really eye-opening to hear their experiences and how they answered the questions, coming from where they grew up,” he said of his experience as a moderator. “I think it’s actually really good that we’re hosting these relatively often now, because, especially with everything that happened during the summer, it’s really good to learn and recognize the struggles people face that are hidden from the general public.”

Senior Minz Wiebezal, 18, said they have similarly enjoyed the symposium topics, which are unlike anything presented to them at their previous high school.