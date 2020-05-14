Flagstaff and Tuba City hospitals receive federal funding

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Congressman Tom O’Halleran announced more than $23.2 million in secured funding for two northern Arizona hospitals this week.

On Monday, the congressman announced the Flagstaff Medical Center would be receiving $14.5, while $8.7 million is being sent to the Tuba City Regional Hospital.

“I am fighting to ensure that hospitals in rural and medically underserved communities can access the funding and resources they need to better serve patients during this global pandemic,” said O’Halleran. “Areas like the Navajo Nation that have been hit hardest need our immediate attention and assistance.”

Both Flagstaff Medical Center and Tuba City Regional Hospital have cared for patients hailing from the Navajo Nation, which is working to combat a serious outbreak of COVID-19.

The funding was granted through the CARES Act and the Paycheck Protection Program and Health Care Enhancement Act, which provided $175 billion in relief funds to hospitals and other healthcare providers across the country.

