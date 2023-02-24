Despite a battle that lasted over six hours amid driving snow and 40 mph winds, firefighters are saying a two-story Baderville home destroyed by an overnight fire is a total loss.

Three engines and one battalion chief from Summit Fire were dispatched to the house on Suzette Lane after 9 p.m. Thursday night. There were flames and smoke on the back of the house when first responders arrived.

The house was large, and Flagstaff Fire Department spokesperson Josh Crane estimated it was about 3,500 square feet, with an attic space. The fire was quickly upgraded to "first-alarm" once crews were on the scene, meaning an additional three engines were dispatched along with several water tenders to try and save the structure.

Fire crews at first took an offensive approach to the incident, heading into the house to clear out any occupants then identify the source and location of the fire. There was no one in the home when firefighters got inside.

“They got to work really fast ... when they made their way to the second floor, they found thick smoky conditions with zero visibility as well as encountering a lot of heat,” Crane said.

Black smoke was so thick inside that firefighters weren’t able to see the screens of their infrared cameras -- which they use to determine where a fire might be located inside a structure.

Nevertheless, according to Crane, the teams inside the house persisted. They found the fire inside the building’s attic, by removing stretches of ceiling from inside the second story.

They sprayed water into the attic space, at first making progress fighting the flames. The process was a bit like a high-stakes game of whack-a-mole. Once flames appeared to be quenched in one area, they’d ignite in another.

“After multiple attempts they were able to get a good knockdown on the fire, and a different area in the attic would flare up,” said Crane.

The fire, Crane said, appeared to have started outside of the house. While crews were inside working to save as much of the structure as possible, more flames still spread — burning the beams between the first and second floor, and compromising the structural integrity of the ground firefighters were standing on. Part of the second-story floor ultimately collapsed.

“One of the captains noticed that there had been a collapse and knew we had a lot of firefighters on the second floor," a quick and critical decision was made by the incident command team, Crane said.

All firefighting personnel moved outside.

No one was injured when the floor caved in, but the strategy had to shift. Now, according to Crane, the teams from both departments were forced to take a defensive approach, shifting the focus from saving the structure to reducing damage and preventing the fire’s spread.

According to Crane, there were chicken coops and a horse barn also on the property.

“Once we went defensive, we made it a priority to protect the animals, the stables and chickens," he said.

Fire crews were able to do just that, but the job of protecting livestock and making sure the flames didn’t spread to other parts of the neighborhood was still perilous.

Outside, visibility wasn’t much better than it was in the smoke-filled structure. High winds blew powder and falling snow, as close to 26 firefighters did their best to knock down flames and keep the house fire from spreading.

“We had sideways snow, road conditions were terrible. These engines were battling just to get to the fire,” Crane said. “There was probably a foot of fresh snow on the ground. We had multiple engines almost sliding off the roads. We take it slow in those conditions. Luckily, no one got stuck.”

Most of the firefighters were outside in the elements until 4:15 a.m. Friday morning — spending upwards of six hours against a raging fire in a blizzard. It was an uphill battle, and bringing in critical resources was made more challenging by the winter storm.

“There’s no hydrants that are readily available on every street out in Baderville. We did not have a water supply that we could just hook to our engines. What we were doing was taking water tenders and driving them all the way to the front of Baderville,” said Crane, who drove one of the two water tenders through the night on icy snowy roads.

The source of the fire appears to have been outside the home — a barbeque or stove, perhaps, but the cause is still under investigation and has not yet been confirmed.