Flagstaff airport to receive $18 million from federal government as travel plummets

Helmick said the number of rental car customers they are seeing at the airport has also plummeted.

There are about 750 rental cars, and on a typical day Helmick said about 200 of those may be rented out and in use at a time. But now, he said they are renting out about three cars a day, and that’s when they are renting out any vehicles at all.

Still, Helmick said some they have seen some people come through the airport, although nearly all of them are either traveling to reach family members or because of work.

“But other than that it’s…it’s very empty out here right now,” Helmick said.

Helmick said for those who are still traveling, they suggest people wear masks and gloves, both of which they are allowed to keep on through security. He said airport staff are also cleaning and sanitizing the airport more often and are doing their best to social distance.

Wiseman said they have also taken other measures to protect his staff. For example, Wiseman Aviation and the city are now paying to have portable bathrooms on the tarmac specifically for the medical pilots who fly in.