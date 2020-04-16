Flagstaff airport to receive $18 million from federal government as travel plummets

The Flagstaff Pulliam Airport is receiving $18.1 million in federal funding from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
The money, which can be used for both operational costs and infrastructure improvements, is part of $224 million that the act provides to help airports across Arizona amid the public health crisis.
“These critical funds will be used to help us stay afloat in an environment where the travel industry — and the airline industry — has been decimated by the COVID-19 outbreak. The flexibility in the use of these funds will allow us to retain employees, spend these important funds on capital and operations, pay utilities and help us keep afloat until people can start traveling consistently,” said Flagstaff Mayor Coral Evans in a statement.
It has not yet been fully determined exactly how the $18 million will be used, according to the city.
Airport Director Barney Helmick said since the crisis began, the number of travelers passing through the Flagstaff airport has fallen by close to 95%.
Helmick said all of the commercial routes to and from Flagstaff have been operating on reduced schedules for some time now. At the moment, the airport has three commercial flights a day coming in and out, and he said those flights are mainly just to keep the routes open.
Orville Wiseman, who owns Wiseman Aviation, the largest supplier of fuel for aircraft in northern Arizona, said the reduction in flights means they are selling only about 30% of the fuel they normally would have.
“You know, this is a big travel destination -- we’re just not seeing any of that. It just went away,” Wiseman said.
Instead, Wiseman said what they are seeing is medical aircraft come in, sometimes as many as eight a day, from the Navajo Nation. Those kinds of aircraft don’t use the same amount of fuel, so they don’t make up the difference in revenue, he said.
Wiseman said he has had to cut some of his staff’s hours, but hasn’t laid anyone off.
Wiseman Aviation began in 1999, so the company had to weather the disruption the aviation industry saw after the terrorist attacks on 9/11, but Wiseman said the scale of what is happening now is “totally different.”
And Helmick agreed.
“I do not recall in my 32 years [working in aviation] seeing even close to this few people flying nationally. It’s just unprecedented, especially for this length of time,” Helmick said. “[On Monday] 12,184 people flew nationally; they went through a screening checkpoint somewhere in the national system and flew. That date a year ago, 2,484,580 people flew. So that puts it in perspective. It’s not just us, it’s everywhere.”
Helmick said the number of rental car customers they are seeing at the airport has also plummeted.
There are about 750 rental cars, and on a typical day Helmick said about 200 of those may be rented out and in use at a time. But now, he said they are renting out about three cars a day, and that’s when they are renting out any vehicles at all.
Still, Helmick said some they have seen some people come through the airport, although nearly all of them are either traveling to reach family members or because of work.
“But other than that it’s…it’s very empty out here right now,” Helmick said.
Helmick said for those who are still traveling, they suggest people wear masks and gloves, both of which they are allowed to keep on through security. He said airport staff are also cleaning and sanitizing the airport more often and are doing their best to social distance.
Wiseman said they have also taken other measures to protect his staff. For example, Wiseman Aviation and the city are now paying to have portable bathrooms on the tarmac specifically for the medical pilots who fly in.
Wiseman said before they brought in the portable bathrooms, they would have pilots flying in with COVID-19 positive or suspected positive patients. The pilots would get out of the plane, take off their mask and protective gown, and walk into their lobby to use the restroom.
Wiseman said, like everyone, he isn’t sure how long people will be avoiding travel, but he hopes things are able to pick back up by June.
“I’m hoping were going to have a big celebration in this country on Fourth of July, and it’s going to be a big physiological thing for people, so then after that we can start to slowly get back. But you know, it depends on what this virus does,” Wiseman said. “You don’t need to be an Einstein to figure out that airline travel is going to be different after this.”
