Flagstaff Airport asks that passengers arrive early during busy holiday weekend

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact air travel nationwide. Masks are required by federal mandate both in flight and in the terminal. Where possible, customer service counters have added plexiglass screens to protect passengers and employees. Travelers are encouraged to maintain social distancing whenever possible as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Staffing levels for the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), airlines, and rental car companies have not returned to pre-COVID levels. Passengers are encouraged to arrive at least two hours prior to their departure time, according to a press release from the Flagstaff Airport. This is especially important during the upcoming holiday season when travel is expected to be heavier than usual. Airline ticket counters close thirty minutes prior to departure to allow staff time to load baggage and prepare the aircraft and passengers for takeoff. Passengers arriving late may miss their flights.

Here are some reminders and tips for travel:

• Face masks are required in the airport and on the airplane

• Wear easily removable shoes for TSA checkpoint screening

• Place your liquids in your checked bag, or in an easily accessible, clear, quart-sized bag

• Bring a clear, plastic, sealable bag to put your pocket items in when going through screening or place these items in a carry-on bag

• Pack your food in a clear plastic bag to facilitate screening

• Have your TSA approved identification and boarding pass out for the screeners before you reach the TSA officer

• Remember to secure your identification documents and collect all items before leaving the TSA checkpoint, and make copies of required identification documents in case they are lost.

• Allow extra time and arrive early at the airline counter if you are checking a bag or need help with your boarding pass

• Visit TSA.gov for additional tips, information, and requirements.

• Schedule a ride to the airport or allow extra time for parking. If the main Airport parking lot is full there may be parking available in the overflow parking lot. Follow the signs to the overflow parking lot past the rental car parking on Pulliam Drive.

The airport asks that those flying please be considerate of fellow passengers, airline staff and TSA officers. They are there to help but are not able to hold or delay flights for late passengers.

