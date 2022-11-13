Flagstaff adopts Active Transportation Master Plan for improved walking and biking

Flagstaff City Council resolved at its first Tuesday meeting of the month to adopt an Active Transportation Master Plan (ATMP) expected to help guide infrastructural projects and improvements to the city’s transportation network.

Geared toward the enhancement of “walking and biking in Flagstaff,” the ATMP is a “layer below” the Flagstaff Regional Plan, explained senior transportation planner Martin Ince.

“The city has a regional plan and a couple of other policy documents we have had for a number of years,” Ince said. “All of them are supportive of making walking and biking better in Flagstaff.”

By “better” Ince means making walking and biking “more convenient, comfortable, safe and functional.” While these goals are expressed in existing city plans in general terms, “they don’t provide a lot of a lot of detail about how we actually get there,” Ince said.

Enter the ATMP. When Flagstaff voters ratified the city’s regional plan in 2014, the ATMP began its developmental and research process, including substantial public outreach and analysis of subjects like crash and traffic data, transportation modes, and current transportation conditions. After Flagstaff’s 2020 declaration of climate emergency and the subsequent adoption of a Carbon Neutrality Plan, the ATMP has also been envisioned as a supporting document to these goals.

“In Flagstaff, the transportation sector is responsible for 30 percent of greenhouse gas emissions, primarily from passenger vehicle emissions,” the ATMP reads. “As a result, achieving the carbon neutrality target established in the Carbon Neutrality Plan will require extensive changes in our transportation policies and practices. Decreasing dependence on automobile use is one of the core target areas.”

As a policy document, Ince said, the ATMP exists on the same level as Flagstaff’s 10-Year Housing Plan and Carbon Neutrality Plan. While it may not have a lot of official “teeth,” Ince explained that it does provide a functioning framework for how to move forward and actualize transportation goals.

To this end, one of the key pieces of the ATMP is its infrastructure recommendations. The plan identifies and prioritizes specific areas in need of new or improved biking and walking infrastructure. These include proposals such as sidewalks in the 29% of streets currently without, pedestrian crossing beacons, bike lanes, urban trail access points and more.

“And then working to make sure that the network ties together in a way that it’s functional overall,” Ince said. “Not just kind of a collection of foot trails or bike lanes or crossings that don’t add up to anything.”

There are a lot of specific recommendations made within the ATMP, and fortunately, many of them are already funded.

“The thing that underpins this is the 20 years of funding we have through the transportation sales tax,” Ince said.

The tax, which was approved by Flagstaff voters in 2018, is a committed funding source for implementation of the infrastructure recommendations in the ATMP. Tax funding can also be used to leverage grant opportunities, partnerships, and other sources to build more pedestrian and bicycle infrastructure. A total of $29 million will be made available to the ATMP over the 20-year lifespan of the tax.

The City of Flagstaff has also partnered with Mountain Line to deliver projects through the $5.5 million First Mile/Last Mile grant from the Federal Transit Authority.

“The idea is that transit trips begin with a walking trip or sometimes a biking trip,” Ince explained. “You walk from your house to the transit line, and then again from there when you get off the bus to go to school, shopping, work or wherever.”

ATMP projects can also draw from this First Mile/Last Mile funding, meaning that even without future grants or funding, the city has access to more than $34 million for ATMP projects over the next two decades.

And Ince said he suspects that with the availability of federal grants through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill that number will tick higher. Now that the ATMP has been adopted, “we’re in a good position to be able to apply for them and be successful,” Ince said.

In the first year, Ince said, the city can expect to see groundbreaking on some of the high-priority infrastructure recommendations, such as sidewalks and crossing beacons, during the summer 2023 construction season.

While the ATMP is a complete plan, it’s also a living document.

“I think part of the process is that we’ll have to start building some things and see how people react to it and how they work,” Ince said. “I think we shouldn’t be afraid of adjusting our approach as we move forward to respond to how things are working or not working.”