Flag High’s Emily Musta receives Fulbright Award

Flagstaff High School biology teacher Emily Musta has been selected for the Fulbright Distinguished Awards in Teaching Research Program to New Zealand, becoming one of 22 U.S. citizens who will travel to 10 countries around the world in spring 2021 for the Fulbright program.

Recipients of Fulbright grants are selected for their academic and professional achievement, as well as record of service and leadership potential.

The Fulbright Program, sponsored by the U.S. Department of State and the J. William Fulbright Foreign Scholarship Board and created to increase understanding of and connections between the U.S. and other countries, gives U.S. teachers the opportunity to participate in a three- to six-month professional learning experience abroad to conduct research and pursue additional learning.

While abroad, participants conduct individual inquiry projects, take courses at a host university and collaborate with colleagues on educational practices to improve student learning. Fulbright alumni have received distinctions including 60 Nobel Prize laureates, 75 MacArthur Foundation Fellows and 37 who have served as a head of state or government. Eighty-six Fulbright alumni have won in total 91 Pulitzer Prizes.

