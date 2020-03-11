Flag High band trip canceled following coronavirus concerns

The Flagstaff High School marching band will unfortunately spend its weekend in town, its longtime plans to travel to Chicago shattered by the threat of coronavirus.
Flagstaff Unified School District has canceled the Flagstaff High School Eagle Pride Marching Band’s trip to the Chicago Saint Patrick’s Day Parade, one of several events postponed by the City of Chicago earlier that morning due to concerns about the spread of coronavirus.
On Tuesday, eight new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Illinois, nearly doubling the state’s total. As a result, Chicago mayor Lori Lightfoot announced Wednesday morning the city’s three St. Patrick’s Day parades as well as the annual Dyeing of the Chicago River would be postponed.
“Like many other cities across the nation and globe, we are postponing this year’s parades as a precautionary measure to prevent any additional spread of COVID-19,” Lightfoot said in a press release.
The band had been planning to participate in the parade since February 2019 and was scheduled to leave for the trip Thursday just after midnight.
“I’m disappointed in the circumstance because all of the hard work my kids put in,” said band director Shayne Smith. “We ask for encouragement and support in making sure the kids have an enjoyable spring semester.”
In a message to families of band members Wednesday afternoon, following an initial announcement of the cancellation from Smith, FHS principal Tony Cullen said the decision to cancel the trip was made alongside FUSD superintendent Mike Penca following the City of Chicago’s cancellation of the parade.
“We are currently working with the tour company regarding reimbursement processes and hope to have additional information in the coming weeks,” Cullen said. “Given that this is a historic event, our commitment is to continue to work with our partners on next steps.”
With the additional time in class this week, Smith said the goal will be to celebrate the students and their accomplishments.
“We’re working on making sure the kids still feel the honor of being selected for the performance,” Smith said.
The high school will be hosting a meeting Thursday, March 12 at 7 p.m. in the school auditorium to answer questions regarding the trip.
Kaitlin Olson can be reached at the office at kolson@azdailysun.com or by phone at (928) 556-2253.