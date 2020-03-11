Flag High band trip canceled following coronavirus concerns

The Flagstaff High School marching band will unfortunately spend its weekend in town, its longtime plans to travel to Chicago shattered by the threat of coronavirus.

Flagstaff Unified School District has canceled the Flagstaff High School Eagle Pride Marching Band’s trip to the Chicago Saint Patrick’s Day Parade, one of several events postponed by the City of Chicago earlier that morning due to concerns about the spread of coronavirus.

On Tuesday, eight new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Illinois, nearly doubling the state’s total. As a result, Chicago mayor Lori Lightfoot announced Wednesday morning the city’s three St. Patrick’s Day parades as well as the annual Dyeing of the Chicago River would be postponed.

“Like many other cities across the nation and globe, we are postponing this year’s parades as a precautionary measure to prevent any additional spread of COVID-19,” Lightfoot said in a press release.

The band had been planning to participate in the parade since February 2019 and was scheduled to leave for the trip Thursday just after midnight.

