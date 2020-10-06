FJA’s Kristin Patterson named 2020 Coconino County Teacher of the Year

For Flagstaff Junior Academy’s Kristin Patterson, adapting to teaching during COVID-19 can be reduced to three main things: patience with herself, compassion for families and maximizing the use of technology.

“I think every teacher in Flagstaff would want to be back in school right now if we could, but in recognizing what’s safe for our students and ourselves and our family, we know that’s difficult. But we really do still love these kids and we’re trying to make a difference however we can,” said Patterson, who was named the 2020 Coconino County Teacher of the Year in a private ceremony Friday.

Patterson is a third and fourth grade teacher at FJA and has been there for a decade after graduating from Northern Arizona University with a master’s degree certification in elementary education. Though she realized in high school working with kids might be her place, she made the decision to become a teacher later, while in college.

“In making that decision, I kind of knew some of the things that I would be facing,” she said with a laugh. “I don’t think I knew all of them at the time, but it still seemed so worth it. I had so many great teachers growing up and I guess that was something that I wanted to try to aspire to in my own career at some point, but at the very least I felt like I could make a difference.”