Fit Kids gets a new name and home

Dr. Ron Tuckman, medical director at the Children’s Health Center, said activities often start small to get participants comfortable with their body movements and being in a gym setting before moving into conditioning.

“There’s, unfortunately, a lot of children who have been obese and have gone under criticism from their peers and being shamed at times, and so this is a safe environment to come reintroduce them into becoming active again,” Tuckman said.

He said he has worked with everyone from high school football players who want to get in better shape to younger children who do not fully understand why they are in the program. The overall goal remains the same no matter who is participating.

“Our whole idea is to be able to create a safe environment here for you to get your education and foundation skills to be able to apply that into your life and your lifestyle, to be able to make those changes individually and as a family, because that’s really our focus: to bring them on that journey to get them to a safer, healthier spot,” Tuckman said.

The new gym is stocked with standard equipment such as weights and stability balls as well as specialized devices like an anti-gravity treadmill that fills with air to alleviate up to 80% of the user’s weight.