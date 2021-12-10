 Skip to main content
First winter storm dusts northern Arizona; Flagstaff receives around 3 inches

Northern Arizona awoke to a solid dusting of snow Friday morning.

A winter storm system moved through much of Flagstaff and the surrounding areas late Thursday and into Friday. The National Weather Service in Flagstaff reported 2.3 inches at the airport and 3.1 inches in Bellemont.

Other areas of the city received up to 3 inches, according to NWS. City officials urged drivers to be patient as crews worked to plow snowy streets and. Traffic is also increased at this time due to graduation taking place at Northern Arizona University.

Gallery: Winter storm dusts Flagstaff with snow

Flagstaff received about an inch of snow overnight Thursday into Friday. More snow is predicted early in next week's forecast.

1 of 8

The mountain got a decent amount of precipitation, with Arizona Snowbowl reporting 14 inches of snow in 24 hours as of early Friday. The fresh powder and cold weather will help Snowbowl’s snowmaking team get new terrains open as soon as possible, spokesperson John Brice said. The Arizona Gondola was open with access to expert terrain only, the Grand Canyon Express with access to intermediate terrain and Little Spruce with access to beginner terrain. Chains or four-wheel drive were still required to get up to the ski resort due to changing road conditions.

Winter Dusts Flagstaff

The San Francisco Peaks and surrounding areas wake up to a dusting of snow Friday morning, with Arizona Snowbowl reporting 14 inches on the mountain.

Despite the winter weather, the Mountain Line ran on schedule Friday morning and school schedules weren’t impacted.

The storm system moved out of the area almost as quickly as it set in, though. A few snow showers were expected to continue near the New Mexico border Friday morning before ending in the afternoon, according to Megan Taylor, a meteorologist with the NWS in Bellemont.

“This is the end of the storm,” Taylor said.

But the cold will linger for the next few days, with overnight temperatures in the single digits Friday night, including an expected low of 9 degrees in Flagstaff -- the coldest overnight low temperature NWS has seen so far this season. Drivers should use caution on the roads and be prepared for wet roads to re-freeze as the temperatures drop.

Daytime temperatures were expected to return to normal over the weekend with a high of 45 degrees forecast for Saturday and 48 Sunday. The overnight temperatures will continue to drop into the low teens.

Winter Dusts Flagstaff

Elizabeth and Seraphina Klefstad sled down a small hill near Thorpe Park Friday morning after a winter storm dusted Flagstaff overnight.

Another storm could move into the area as early as Tuesday night, Taylor said.

“There’s definitely potential for a couple more inches of snow there,” she added.

Arizona Snowbowl

Arizona Snowbowl reported 14 inches of snow in 24 hours as of early Friday.

Reporter Bree Burkitt can be reached at bburkitt@azdailysun.com or on Twitter at @breeburkitt.

At summit end, Biden promises to boost US democracy

