First winter storm dusts northern Arizona; Flagstaff receives around 3 inches

Northern Arizona awoke to a solid dusting of snow Friday morning.

A winter storm system moved through much of Flagstaff and the surrounding areas late Thursday and into Friday. The National Weather Service in Flagstaff reported 2.3 inches at the airport and 3.1 inches in Bellemont.

Other areas of the city received up to 3 inches, according to NWS. City officials urged drivers to be patient as crews worked to plow snowy streets and. Traffic is also increased at this time due to graduation taking place at Northern Arizona University.

The mountain got a decent amount of precipitation, with Arizona Snowbowl reporting 14 inches of snow in 24 hours as of early Friday. The fresh powder and cold weather will help Snowbowl’s snowmaking team get new terrains open as soon as possible, spokesperson John Brice said. The Arizona Gondola was open with access to expert terrain only, the Grand Canyon Express with access to intermediate terrain and Little Spruce with access to beginner terrain. Chains or four-wheel drive were still required to get up to the ski resort due to changing road conditions.

Despite the winter weather, the Mountain Line ran on schedule Friday morning and school schedules weren’t impacted.

The storm system moved out of the area almost as quickly as it set in, though. A few snow showers were expected to continue near the New Mexico border Friday morning before ending in the afternoon, according to Megan Taylor, a meteorologist with the NWS in Bellemont.

“This is the end of the storm,” Taylor said.

But the cold will linger for the next few days, with overnight temperatures in the single digits Friday night, including an expected low of 9 degrees in Flagstaff -- the coldest overnight low temperature NWS has seen so far this season. Drivers should use caution on the roads and be prepared for wet roads to re-freeze as the temperatures drop.

Daytime temperatures were expected to return to normal over the weekend with a high of 45 degrees forecast for Saturday and 48 Sunday. The overnight temperatures will continue to drop into the low teens.

Another storm could move into the area as early as Tuesday night, Taylor said.

“There’s definitely potential for a couple more inches of snow there,” she added.

