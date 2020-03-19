You are the owner of this article.
First presumptive positive case of COVID-19 reaches Coconino County
Coconino County has its first presumptive case of COVID-19 in the greater Flagstaff area, Coconino County Health and Human Services confirmed Wednesday evening, with more presumed cases likely.

The individual who tested positive is over 60 years old, which is considered a vulnerable population. They are currently under home isolation and being monitored by the Coconino County Health and Human Services (CCHHS) communicable disease team.

A presumptive positive case is one that has been tested at a local public health lab, but is still pending confirmation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

As part of CCHHS’s ongoing disease investigation to identify the source of the virus and other individuals who were potentially exposed, people close to the individual will be contacted by the health department.

The samples were collected at one of the County’s two drive-up testing sites in Flagstaff established this week and tested by the TGen North Clinical Laboratory, a process that takes about 24 hours, said Deputy County Manager Marie Peoples, incident commander for the event.

There are 109 additional tests pending for the County. Through Wednesday, 35 tests had come back negative.

“With the one confirmed case and what we’re seeing across the nation, it is certainly likely that there will be additional presumed positives within our county,” Peoples said.

Though currently unable to address when the individual first began displaying symptoms, CCHHS Chief Health Officer Thomas Pristow said because the testing sites are only open to people with doctors’ orders, the individual had likely been displaying symptoms prior to the testing.

“This individual had seen his doctor, he got a note, came in, got tested and we have the result,” Pristow said.

Though there is now one presumed case, the immediate risk of COVID-19 infection to individuals in Coconino County is still considered to be low.

“In order to qualify for that doctor’s order [for testing], you have to reach the threshold on a pretty significant risk assessment,” Peoples said. “And the fact that we have not had, up to this point, many COVID-19 tests ordered, that shows that individuals are presenting ill, but it’s other respiratory illnesses.”

County emergency

In a special session of the Board of Supervisors Wednesday morning, the County declared a State of Emergency due to the outbreak of COVID-19, allowing it to make appropriate orders, provide emergency resources, request additional resources and receive mutual aid from the state and federal governments.

In late January, CCHHS created its COVID-19 Incident Command Team to manage monitoring and preparedness measures surrounding COVID-19 and on March 12, the County established an Emergency Operations Center to prepare for a potential outbreak.

As of Wednesday, the County has already allocated $1 million of its $10.1 million emergency reserve balance to the COVID-19 response, said County Manager James Jayne. A portion of these funds is being used to purchase personal protection equipment like protective droplet masks.

Shortly after announcing the presumed case, the Board of Supervisors also issued a proclamation closing restaurants and other businesses in Coconino County to members of the public, effective at 8 p.m. on Thursday, March 19, 2020 through Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at 11:59 p.m.

At the time the County declared the emergency, Lena Fowler, Chair of the Board of Supervisors, said the County had not yet received the test results.

“This is an ever-changing, moment-to-moment, hour-by-hour changing event that is happening, so because of that, we will be changing and really keeping in touch with our staff, our health department, working with the state as well as the CDC and all partners: nonprofits, businesses and tribes,” Fowler said.

The closures are similar to the City of Flagstaff's proclamation, which took effect at 8 p.m. on Tuesday night, prohibiting all restaurants food courts, cafes, coffeehouses, retail food facilities and other similar businesses prohibited from serving food and beverages for consumption on premises. Members of the public are prohibited from entering and remaining to dine or consume beverages.

Fowler said the similar proclamations will help with consistency throughout the county now that there is a presumed case in Flagstaff.

According to the proclamation, businesses that typically offer food and beverages have been encouraged to offer food and beverage using delivery, window, drive-thru or drive-up service. Members of the public are allowed to remain on the premises for the purpose of picking up their orders.

The proclamation also closes businesses including theaters, libraries, museums, gyms and fitness centers, and indoor recreational or entertainment facilities. Restrictions do not apply to grocery stores, pharmacies, food banks or cafeterias and restaurants within health care facilities, group homes or institutions of higher education.

A COVID-19 Information Line is available at 928-679-7300 from 8 a.m. – 9 p.m. Monday - Friday and 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. on weekends for people who have questions. People can also email questions to COVID19Information@coconino.az.gov. The County has two drive-up specimen collection sites, at Fort Tuthill and Coconino Community College’s Fourth Street Campus. Testing is only available for individuals with doctors’ orders.

For more information, visit the Coconino County COVID-19 website at www.coconino.az.gov/covid19.

Kaitlin Olson can be reached at the office at kolson@azdailysun.com or by phone at (928) 556-2253.

FUSD schools closed through April 3

The Flagstaff Unified School District Governing Board voted Wednesday morning to extend the closure of all FUSD schools through April 3, a week later than the most recent state mandate, to contain the spread of COVID-19.

The board will reconvene to discuss the matter in the coming weeks. Any state or federal decisions regarding school closures will supersede the resolution.

“While we understand the significant impact this decision has on students, families, staff, and our community, we believe it best addresses our local conditions and aligns with schedules of the other educational partners in our community and the actions taken by the City of Flagstaff,” said superintendent Mike Penca during the meeting Wednesday.

Beginning Monday, the district will serve “grab and go” breakfasts and lunches for any child — including those who are not FUSD students — age 18 or younger Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at seven FUSD schools: Coconino High School, Cromer Elementary School, Killip Elementary School, Kinsey Elementary School, Leupp Elementary School, Marshall Elementary School and Thomas Elementary School.

Any plans for online or remote learning for students will be made available to students and families no later than Monday, March 30. Teachers will begin preparing these materials next week and will have an opportunity Monday to visit school sites to collect any materials needed to work remotely. Due to concerns about access, these activities will not be required and students will not be graded for their participation.

FUSD will continue to work with the Arizona Department of Education to address questions regarding instructional time, assessment and graduation requirements and provide that information when it is available.

“I do hope that this passes over quietly and quickly,” board member Christine Fredericks said during the meeting. “I do acknowledge the hardship this is going to place on many of our staff, our students and our families and we are doing everything that we possibly we can, looking at all venues, all avenues, that we possibly pursue to meet this as much as possible, but some things are just going to be out of our hands.”

For updates regarding COVID-19 and impacts to FUSD, visit www.fusd1.org/coronavirus.

Northern Arizona Healthcare updates visitation policies

Effective Wednesday, Northern Arizona Healthcare, which operates the Flagstaff Medical Center, has implemented a new set of policies related to visitation as it works to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Any hospital visitors must be free of symptoms, including fever, runny nose, cough and shortness of breath. These visitors must stay in the room for their entire visit and exit the hospital immediately after leaving the patient room.

Visitation will only be granted in the following situations:

  • Expecting mothers may have one partner and one birth support person accompany them.
  • No children under the age of 16.
  • Patients who are under the age of 18 may have parents or guardians.
  • For the Nursery/Special Care Nursery a birth parent plus one significant other.
  • Patients who are at the end-of-life may have two visitors.
  • When a family member is key to calming disruptive behavior for care to occur, one visitor will be permitted.
  • Patients who require a caregiver due to altered mental status or developmental delays may have one visitor.
  • Patients who require a home caregiver to be trained may have one visitor.
  • Patients undergoing surgery or procedures may have one visitor immediately after the procedure
  • Patients in clinics, emergency departments and outpatient services can bring one person with them if necessary to assist them to or during the visit.

For more information about coronavirus exposure, transmission and testing, call the Northern Arizona Healthcare Hotline at 928-773-2301.

More stores offer exclusive hours for older and at-risk customers

Additional national grocery and retail chains have added special hours for senior citizens and other at-risk populations.

Safeway’s parent company Albertsons announced the company will reserve every Tuesday and Thursday from 7 to 9 a.m. for those shoppers including seniors, pregnant women or those with compromised immune systems.

Whole Foods also plans to open an hour early to customers over the age of 60, which is currently 7 a.m. for Flagstaff’s location.

Target also began to reserve the first hour of each Wednesday at stores for the elderly and those with underlying health concerns, who may be the most vulnerable to COVID-19. The retail chain also cut back its hours, now opening from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily. Initially Target planned to continue its regular business hours, which meant closing at 11 p.m. daily, but followed the lead of others in order to save time for cleaning and restocking.

Dollar General’s first hour of operation is also set aside for senior customers as well and its locations would be closing an hour earlier than normal.

OTHER STORES

Best Buy has elected to only allow 10 to 15 people into stores at a time, instead hoping to use its curbside service in order to help customers. Locations will now only by open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Home Depot is now closing at 6 p.m. while its opening hours remain the same. Other local national chains including Bath and Body Works, J.C. Penney, REI and others have decided to close for at least the next week or longer.

Nordic Village closes

The Nordic Village will be closed for skiing, snowshoeing, snowplay, and public access to the trail system until April 1 as per a new emergency order from Coconino County, which mirrors the City of Flagstaff's measures, according to a press release Wednesday night. Its yurt and cabin rentals will continue as normal.

TGen livestream set for Thursday

Lowell Observatory has arranged for Dr. David Engelthaler of TGen North to speak with the Flagstaff community about COVID-19 and TGen's response to it. This will be broadcast as a livestream on YouTube: https://youtu.be/Ro2bfdne5B4 on Thursday, March 19 at 11 a.m.

