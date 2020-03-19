First presumptive positive case of COVID-19 reaches Coconino County

Coconino County has its first presumptive case of COVID-19 in the greater Flagstaff area, Coconino County Health and Human Services confirmed Wednesday evening, with more presumed cases likely.
The individual who tested positive is over 60 years old, which is considered a vulnerable population. They are currently under home isolation and being monitored by the Coconino County Health and Human Services (CCHHS) communicable disease team.
A presumptive positive case is one that has been tested at a local public health lab, but is still pending confirmation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
As part of CCHHS’s ongoing disease investigation to identify the source of the virus and other individuals who were potentially exposed, people close to the individual will be contacted by the health department.
The samples were collected at one of the County’s two drive-up testing sites in Flagstaff established this week and tested by the TGen North Clinical Laboratory, a process that takes about 24 hours, said Deputy County Manager Marie Peoples, incident commander for the event.
There are 109 additional tests pending for the County. Through Wednesday, 35 tests had come back negative.
“With the one confirmed case and what we’re seeing across the nation, it is certainly likely that there will be additional presumed positives within our county,” Peoples said.
Though currently unable to address when the individual first began displaying symptoms, CCHHS Chief Health Officer Thomas Pristow said because the testing sites are only open to people with doctors’ orders, the individual had likely been displaying symptoms prior to the testing.
“This individual had seen his doctor, he got a note, came in, got tested and we have the result,” Pristow said.
Though there is now one presumed case, the immediate risk of COVID-19 infection to individuals in Coconino County is still considered to be low.
“In order to qualify for that doctor’s order [for testing], you have to reach the threshold on a pretty significant risk assessment,” Peoples said. “And the fact that we have not had, up to this point, many COVID-19 tests ordered, that shows that individuals are presenting ill, but it’s other respiratory illnesses.”
County emergency
In a special session of the Board of Supervisors Wednesday morning, the County declared a State of Emergency due to the outbreak of COVID-19, allowing it to make appropriate orders, provide emergency resources, request additional resources and receive mutual aid from the state and federal governments.
In late January, CCHHS created its COVID-19 Incident Command Team to manage monitoring and preparedness measures surrounding COVID-19 and on March 12, the County established an Emergency Operations Center to prepare for a potential outbreak.
As of Wednesday, the County has already allocated $1 million of its $10.1 million emergency reserve balance to the COVID-19 response, said County Manager James Jayne. A portion of these funds is being used to purchase personal protection equipment like protective droplet masks.
Shortly after announcing the presumed case, the Board of Supervisors also issued a proclamation closing restaurants and other businesses in Coconino County to members of the public, effective at 8 p.m. on Thursday, March 19, 2020 through Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at 11:59 p.m.
At the time the County declared the emergency, Lena Fowler, Chair of the Board of Supervisors, said the County had not yet received the test results.
“This is an ever-changing, moment-to-moment, hour-by-hour changing event that is happening, so because of that, we will be changing and really keeping in touch with our staff, our health department, working with the state as well as the CDC and all partners: nonprofits, businesses and tribes,” Fowler said.
The closures are similar to the City of Flagstaff's proclamation, which took effect at 8 p.m. on Tuesday night, prohibiting all restaurants food courts, cafes, coffeehouses, retail food facilities and other similar businesses prohibited from serving food and beverages for consumption on premises. Members of the public are prohibited from entering and remaining to dine or consume beverages.
Fowler said the similar proclamations will help with consistency throughout the county now that there is a presumed case in Flagstaff.
According to the proclamation, businesses that typically offer food and beverages have been encouraged to offer food and beverage using delivery, window, drive-thru or drive-up service. Members of the public are allowed to remain on the premises for the purpose of picking up their orders.
The proclamation also closes businesses including theaters, libraries, museums, gyms and fitness centers, and indoor recreational or entertainment facilities. Restrictions do not apply to grocery stores, pharmacies, food banks or cafeterias and restaurants within health care facilities, group homes or institutions of higher education.
A COVID-19 Information Line is available at 928-679-7300 from 8 a.m. – 9 p.m. Monday - Friday and 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. on weekends for people who have questions. People can also email questions to COVID19Information@coconino.az.gov. The County has two drive-up specimen collection sites, at Fort Tuthill and Coconino Community College’s Fourth Street Campus. Testing is only available for individuals with doctors’ orders.
For more information, visit the Coconino County COVID-19 website at www.coconino.az.gov/covid19.
