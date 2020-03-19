First presumptive positive case of COVID-19 reaches Coconino County

Coconino County has its first presumptive case of COVID-19 in the greater Flagstaff area, Coconino County Health and Human Services confirmed Wednesday evening, with more presumed cases likely.

The individual who tested positive is over 60 years old, which is considered a vulnerable population. They are currently under home isolation and being monitored by the Coconino County Health and Human Services (CCHHS) communicable disease team.

A presumptive positive case is one that has been tested at a local public health lab, but is still pending confirmation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

As part of CCHHS’s ongoing disease investigation to identify the source of the virus and other individuals who were potentially exposed, people close to the individual will be contacted by the health department.

The samples were collected at one of the County’s two drive-up testing sites in Flagstaff established this week and tested by the TGen North Clinical Laboratory, a process that takes about 24 hours, said Deputy County Manager Marie Peoples, incident commander for the event.

There are 109 additional tests pending for the County. Through Wednesday, 35 tests had come back negative.