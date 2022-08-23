First monkeypox cases identified in Coconino County

Coconino County identified on Tuesday its first two confirmed cases of monkeypox.

The cases are unrelated and were tested in separate healthcare facilities. According to the announcement from Coconino County Health and Human Services (CCHHS), the affected individuals are following isolation guidance while they recover.

“The identification of monkeypox cases in Coconino County is not a cause for alarm,” said Kim Musselman, CCHHS director. “It is a time for us to look back at what we learned in the last few years and ensure we are following prevention recommendations such as washing our hands frequently, getting tested if we have symptoms, staying home when sick and seeking medical care when needed.”

CCHHS first announced its response to monkeypox Aug. 8 in response to public health emergency declarations from the Biden administration and World Health Organization. A total of 258 monkeypox cases have been reported in Arizona as of Monday, with more than 15,000 cases identified in the United States.

Monkeypox symptoms are similar to the flu, including a rash that can look like pimples or blisters and appear on the face, inside of the mouth, hands, feet, chest, genitals and anus. Infections usually begin with fever and can include chills, headache, muscle aches, fatigue and swollen lymph nodes. Symptoms usually resolve within two to four weeks.

Those experiencing symptoms or who have been in contact with someone diagnosed with monkeypox should contact their healthcare provider or call the CCHHS information line (928-679-7300) for guidance and testing information.

Recommendations to prevent monkeypox include avoiding close skin-to-skin contact with people who have a rash, frequent hand-washing and staying home when sick with any illness. Anyone with symptoms should avoid close contact until they can be evaluated by a healthcare provider.

Limited vaccine doses for monkeypox are currently available through CCHHS for those at higher risk. Individuals who have been identified as being in contact with someone who has monkeypox, have had a sexual partner in the past two weeks diagnosed with monkeypox and have had multiple sexual partners in the last two weeks are eligible for the vaccine due to higher risk.

Those at higher risk -- who have a possible exposure or are interested in receiving the monkeypox vaccine as it becomes available -- are asked to fill out CCHHS's vaccine interest survey. The survey is available in English and Spanish and can also be accessed by calling 928-679-7300 for help completing the form. According to the release, “responses will remain confidential and are stored in a secure environment.”

CCHHS is continuing to reach out to healthcare providers with resources and current testing guidance, and is encouraging providers to be on alert for symptoms that could indicate monkeypox.

More about monkeypox in Coconino County can be found at coconino.az.gov/monkeypox.