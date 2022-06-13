First hearing held for suspect arrested in connection with Pipeline Fire

The U.S. District Court, District of Arizona in Flagstaff held a hearing Monday morning for Matthew Riser, the suspect arrested in connection with the Pipeline Fire.

Riser, 57, was charged with three citations for his actions on the Coconino National Forest on Sunday, June 11: building a fire during restrictions, residing on the national forest and possession of a controlled substance (marijuana). Each of these charges could result in a fine or jail time.

In his argument for Riser's pretrial detention, the U.S. attorney stated that Riser had been burning toilet paper at his campsite, approximately 80 yards from where the Pipeline Fire began.

Documents from the case say that Riser had ignited toilet paper and placed it under a rock by Forest Road 9002 at noon on June 11. The same statement of probable cause says the Pipeline Fire was reported at 10:34 a.m. the next day in the area around FR 9002 and Trail 433.

“A male subject in a white Chevrolet pickup truck with a camper shell bearing [a] Louisiana license plate…was seen driving rapidly away from the wildfire on NFSR 9002,” according to the statement.

The driver was stopped at FR 516 on State Route 180 and identified as Riser.

In the statement, Riser is listed as saying that he didn’t think the paper would smolder all night and that he tried to put out the fire with his sleeping bag. He said he had camped by FR 9002 for two days and had seen the "no campfire" signs when he had driven out, according to the statement.

The defense attorney claimed that there was "zero evidence" Riser was living in the forest or that he was responsible for the fire, as it is a heavily trafficked area. He noted that Riser is a retired welder and honorably discharged from the military and that he was traveling in a camper after staying with a friend in Benson.

A detention and status hearing have been set for Thursday morning.

