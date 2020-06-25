First draft of FUSD reopening plan yet to be approved

The plan states that input was received from surveys on remote learning sent out to staff, students and families in May. This version is described as a living document and notes there will be opportunities for the district to answer questions.

FUSD Superintendent Michael Penca said Tuesday that the goal of the plan was to have just enough information to be able to respond to employees and families in time for student registration.

“We don’t write out every single procedure we do in a school every day. It’s hard to write that out. That’s this challenge,” Penca said. “We have to rethink every[thing], to the simplest thing we do: how we enter a school to how we get on a bus, how we share equipment.”

Families were scheduled to begin selecting their preferred option on July 7; however, this date may be modified as the board waits to approve a plan that includes more details and perspectives from employees and parents.

Derek Born, president of the Flagstaff Education Association, explained in a letter submitted for public comment that, to his knowledge, FUSD educators had not provided any direct input on the plan.

As a result, numerous teachers sent in their own letters expressing concerns about returning to in-person learning.