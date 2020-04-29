First Coconino County fleas test positive for plague in Baderville

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-810-7370 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Fleas collected in the Baderville area northwest of Flagstaff have tested positive for plague, the first location within Coconino County where fleas have tested positive for plague this year, Coconino County Health and Human Services (CCHHS) officials confirmed Wednesday afternoon.

CCHHS has notified nearby residents and the burrows were treated and the area will be closely monitored to determine if further action is required. CCHHS Environmental Health staff will continue to collect and test flea samples from locations throughout the County. Because the disease is endemic in the region, there are likely additional locations with infected fleas.

CCHHS is urging the public to take precautions to reduce their risk of exposure to this virus which can be transmitted to humans and other animals by the bite of an infected flea or by direct contact with an infected animal, which can include rodents, rabbits and predators that feed upon these animals.

To reduce risk of exposure, people are encouraged not to handle sick or dead animals, prevent pets from roaming loose, de-flea pets routinely, avoid rodent burrows and fleas, use insect repellents, wear rubber gloves and other protection when cleaning and skinning wild animals and avoid camping next to rodent burrows or sleeping on the ground.

Symptoms of plague in humans, which is curable with antibiotics if diagnosed and treated early, generally appear within two to six days following exposure and include fever, chills, headache, weakness, muscle pain, and swollen lymph glands in the groin, armpits or limbs. In case of illness, see a physician immediately. Persons noticing a sudden die-off of rodents or rabbits, a possible indicator of plague, are urged to contact CCHHS Environmental Services at 928-679-8750. More information is available at https://www.cdc.gov/plague/.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0