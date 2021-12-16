 Skip to main content
First case of omicron variant confirmed in Coconino County

Coconino County Health and Human Services Logo
Courtesy, file

Officials confirmed Coconino County's first case of the omicron variant of COVID-19 in Flagstaff on Thursday morning.

The Flagstaff resident is recovering in isolation at home, according to social media posts from the Coconino County Health and Human Services (CCHHS) department.

Kim Musselman, CCHHS director, said additional cases of the variant could be anticipated "in the coming days and weeks," and encouraged continuing mitigation measures.

“COVID-19 vaccinations continue to be effective against severe illness and death regardless of the strain,” she said in a Facebook post. “That’s why it’s essential that all those eligible get vaccinated and receive a booster dose in addition to following other recommended precautions.”

The first Arizona COVID case involving the omicron variant was confirmed Wednesday, Dec. 8, in Yavapai County. TGen’s sequencing dashboard lists 15 sequenced cases due to the variant in state as of Thursday.

CCHHS’s recommendations for staying safe during the holiday season include wearing masks in public areas, avoiding crowded areas and avoiding hosting or attending gatherings when sick. They also recommend getting tested if someone is experiencing any symptoms of COVID-19.

More information about COVID in Coconino County can be found at coconino.az.gov/2294/COVID-19-Information.

Facing rising infections and a new COVID-19 variant, colleges across the U.S. have once again been thwarted in seeking a move to normalcy and are starting to require booster shots, extend mask mandates, limit social gatherings and, in some cases, revert to online classes. The threat of the omicron variant comes as a gut punch to schools that were hoping to relax safety measures this spring. Now, many are telling students to prepare for another term of masking, testing and, if cases get bad, limits around social life. Cornell University abruptly shut down all campus activities on Tuesday and moved final exams online after more than 700 students tested positive over three days. New York University has also gone remote.

Concerned about COVID-19?

Colleges go back to drawing board to fight COVID

