First case of omicron variant confirmed in Coconino County

Officials confirmed Coconino County's first case of the omicron variant of COVID-19 in Flagstaff on Thursday morning.

The Flagstaff resident is recovering in isolation at home, according to social media posts from the Coconino County Health and Human Services (CCHHS) department.

Kim Musselman, CCHHS director, said additional cases of the variant could be anticipated "in the coming days and weeks," and encouraged continuing mitigation measures.

“COVID-19 vaccinations continue to be effective against severe illness and death regardless of the strain,” she said in a Facebook post. “That’s why it’s essential that all those eligible get vaccinated and receive a booster dose in addition to following other recommended precautions.”

The first Arizona COVID case involving the omicron variant was confirmed Wednesday, Dec. 8, in Yavapai County. TGen’s sequencing dashboard lists 15 sequenced cases due to the variant in state as of Thursday.

CCHHS’s recommendations for staying safe during the holiday season include wearing masks in public areas, avoiding crowded areas and avoiding hosting or attending gatherings when sick. They also recommend getting tested if someone is experiencing any symptoms of COVID-19.

More information about COVID in Coconino County can be found at coconino.az.gov/2294/COVID-19-Information.