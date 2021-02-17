First Basis Flagstaff students return to in-person school

“It’s the first day of in-person school,” they said.

Basis Charter Schools, Inc., has allowed families to choose for their students either to continue remote learning or return to campus. Head of School at Basis Flagstaff Lisa Foreman said according to a parent survey, about 62% of students are expected to return to school in person.

With all the preparation put into the return, Foreman said she did not even want to consider a snow day Tuesday. As parents dropped off students, staff shoveled and salted the icy sidewalk leading to the school’s back entrance, where students had their temperatures checked and were directed to their classrooms. By mid-morning, the storm had cleared.

“I think I’m excited about every bit of it,” Foreman said of the return to school. “Just to be able to do what Basis does best and teach. Our teachers are excited to have kids in front of them and see those ‘aha’ moments right in front of you instead of on the screen.”

Jean-Marc Patnoe said he was looking forward to teaching about half of his second-grade engineering students in person Tuesday. Some of the older students in his remaining classes — photography, graphic design and journalism — will be returning later.

