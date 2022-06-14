Fires north of Flagstaff continue Tuesday as response increases

The Pipeline and Haywire fires continued to burn Tuesday as the response ramped up after both grew Monday night, with the former at 20,178 acres and the latter at 4,052 acres Tuesday morning.

The Pipeline Fire had started around 10:15 a.m. Sunday morning and was estimated to be at least 5,000 acres by Monday evening. The Haywire Fire was first reported at 5:30 a.m. Monday and was estimated at 1,600 acres by the end of its first day burning.

The reported acreage was still the same by Tuesday evening.

Some residents were allowed back into their homes Tuesday when neighborhoods were moved back into "Set" status. A few neighborhoods remained in the "Go" evacuation status throughout Tuesday, however, and parts of U.S. 89 and the Coconino National Forest (CNF) remain closed.

As of Tuesday afternoon it had been confirmed that one residence and one other building have burned.

Tuesday’s response prioritized protecting structures such as those in the Timberline neighborhood and minimizing the blaze's impact on the Kachina Peaks Wilderness, including Lockett Meadow and the inner basin of the San Francisco Peaks.

Type 2 California Incident Management Team (IMT) 15 took over command of both fires Tuesday, with a Type 1 IMT from the Great Basin area expected to arrive and assume command by Wednesday.

“In addition to using water and retardant dropping aircraft, crews will spend Tuesday looking for opportunities to directly engage the fire with the intent to suppress the fire’s edge and to keep the fire from entering communities as it continues moving in a northeast direction,” a Tuesday afternoon CNF press release stated. “Crews plan to utilize the 2010 Schultz Fire and recent Tunnel Fire footprints to their advantage.”

Monsoon season is on its way, raising concerns about the potential impacts the fires might have on flooding.

Last year saw repeated floods in neighborhoods downstream of the burn scar from the 2019 Museum Fire, and flood mitigation efforts are still on-going.

In response to a question about potential watershed impacts at a joint meeting Tuesday, Lucinda Andreani, public works director and deputy county manager, said the current fires are likely to create flood threats in the area.

The engineering team is in the process of running analyses, but because they have not yet received a burn severity map, any modeling is based in part on assumptions at this point.

The fires are expected to create a “significant flood threat,” impacting some watersheds more than others. Areas that did not burn or burn severely during the Museum and Schultz fires have now burned, adding to the impact.

”Museum actually looked pretty good,” Andreani said, adding that the "other watersheds, including watershed that feeds into the 180 area and Rio de Flag, appear to be pretty substantially impacted.”

More information will be available soon, she said, through a series of virtual public meetings due to the size of the impacted area.

The county has ordered an additional 140,000 sandbags expected to be delivered Wednesday, she said, with more on the way.

“We are looking to mobilize hopefully some significant resources, but we’re going to need lots and lots of volunteers,” she said, including work on making and placing sandbags.

The National Weather Service (NWS) forecasts continued dry and windy weather for the Flagstaff area through at least Thursday. Friday and Saturday have a higher chance of precipitation, with showers and thunderstorms possible throughout the weekend.

Air temperature, especially overnight, is a crucial factor in a fire's ability to spread, said U.S. Forest Service public information officer Karen Malis-Clark. When overnight temperatures don't drop to 50 degrees or lower, "relative humidity can't recover," she said, and fine fuels such as grasses or needles remain dry and quick to burn.

The NWS reported a low of 55 degrees Monday night, with an overnight low of 47 degrees forecast for Tuesday.

More about the fires can be found at coconino.az.gov/2926/Pipeline-FireHaywire-Fire. The public information line for both the Pipeline and Haywire fires is 928-421-3393.

